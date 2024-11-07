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MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
430.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 430.000.000 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 430.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
11/03/2025 : 430.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Remodelación Etap Colmenar F1 - Declaración de impacto ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 8 - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 8 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 3-6 - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyeco y Obra Ampliación Edar Cuenca Media del Rió Guadarrama - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Remodelación Etap Colmenar F1 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
16/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 3-6 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
16/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyeco y Obra Ampliación Edar Cuenca Media del Rió Guadarrama - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
13/11/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Canal de Isabel II unterzeichnen Kredit über 430 Mio. Euro für Investitionen in die Wasserinfrastruktur der Autonomen Gemeinschaft Madrid

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
2 Mai 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 11/03/2025
20240063
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2
CANAL DE ISABEL II SA MP
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 430 million
EUR 992 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the promoter's water and wastewater investment programme aimed at improving the quality and resilience the services provided in the region of Madrid.

The aim is to upkeep resilient, efficient and sustainable water services while ensuring compliance with the environmental requirements set by the national and the EU legislation.

Additionality and Impact

The Project consists of an investment loan that will finance the promoter's 2023-2029 investment plan in the Region of Madrid. These investments are aimed at improving existing water infrastructure as well as improving environmental performance. The Project will ensure compliance with key European regulations in the water sector, and falls under the EIB's vertical policy objective of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources whilst also contributing to the horizontal policy objective of Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. The Project will address a number of market failures, through positive externalities in the form of environmental and health benefits, notably increased resilience against climate risks. These benefits would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.

 

The EIB provides an important financial contribution to Canal as it allows to distribute the cost of financing in the long term, resulting in a manageable annual debt service amount. The EIB will include flexible drawdown terms and conditions adjusted to the investment horizon of the Project, which are highly valued by public promoters and a key differentiating feature of EIB's financing. The EIB supports Canal's source of funds diversification.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The investment is geared toward upgrading water and wastewater infrastructure (water and wastewater treatment plants, networks) bringing positive environmental impacts. The promoter will be required to comply with the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC), and EU and national environmental legislation (notably under the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC). This investment is expected to improve the resilience of the water supply system and to preserve water resources in a water stress area. It will, therefore, increase the quality of life in the project area. Social negative impacts are only temporary (e.g. occupation of public and private space, safety hazards during construction, traffic, noise) and will be addressed as part of the planning for the implementation of each scheme. The promoter has demonstrated sound practices with respect to environmental, health and safety management and will be required to ensure compliance with the applicable legislation regarding social matters. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate adaptation, pollution prevention and control, sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources, Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the requirements of social standards will be verified during appraisal

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU and/or 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
7 November 2024
11 März 2025
Weitere Unterlagen
17/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Remodelación Etap Colmenar F1 - Declaración de impacto ambiental
17/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 8 - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
17/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 8 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
17/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 3-6 - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
17/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyeco y Obra Ampliación Edar Cuenca Media del Rió Guadarrama - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
17/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Remodelación Etap Colmenar F1 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
16/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 3-6 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
16/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyeco y Obra Ampliación Edar Cuenca Media del Rió Guadarrama - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
13/11/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Canal de Isabel II unterzeichnen Kredit über 430 Mio. Euro für Investitionen in die Wasserinfrastruktur der Autonomen Gemeinschaft Madrid

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Remodelación Etap Colmenar F1 - Declaración de impacto ambiental
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Jul 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
213380729
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240063
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 8 - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Jul 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
224873661
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240063
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 8 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Jul 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
213380728
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240063
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 3-6 - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Jul 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
213391069
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240063
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyeco y Obra Ampliación Edar Cuenca Media del Rió Guadarrama - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Jul 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
213390920
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240063
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Remodelación Etap Colmenar F1 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Jul 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
213390712
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240063
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 3-6 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Jul 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
213380935
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240063
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyeco y Obra Ampliación Edar Cuenca Media del Rió Guadarrama - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Jul 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
213390921
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240063
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Nov 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
213099482
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240063
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Remodelación Etap Colmenar F1 - Declaración de impacto ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 8 - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 8 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 3-6 - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyeco y Obra Ampliación Edar Cuenca Media del Rió Guadarrama - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Remodelación Etap Colmenar F1 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
16/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 3-6 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
16/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyeco y Obra Ampliación Edar Cuenca Media del Rió Guadarrama - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
13/11/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2
Andere Links
Übersicht
MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2
Datenblätter
MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Canal de Isabel II unterzeichnen Kredit über 430 Mio. Euro für Investitionen in die Wasserinfrastruktur der Autonomen Gemeinschaft Madrid

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Canal de Isabel II unterzeichnen Kredit über 430 Mio. Euro für Investitionen in die Wasserinfrastruktur der Autonomen Gemeinschaft Madrid
Andere Links
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Remodelación Etap Colmenar F1 - Declaración de impacto ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 8 - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 8 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 3-6 - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyeco y Obra Ampliación Edar Cuenca Media del Rió Guadarrama - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Remodelación Etap Colmenar F1 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
16/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 3-6 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
16/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyeco y Obra Ampliación Edar Cuenca Media del Rió Guadarrama - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
13/11/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2

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