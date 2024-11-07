MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
The project will finance the promoter's water and wastewater investment programme aimed at improving the quality and resilience the services provided in the region of Madrid.
The aim is to upkeep resilient, efficient and sustainable water services while ensuring compliance with the environmental requirements set by the national and the EU legislation.
The Project consists of an investment loan that will finance the promoter's 2023-2029 investment plan in the Region of Madrid. These investments are aimed at improving existing water infrastructure as well as improving environmental performance. The Project will ensure compliance with key European regulations in the water sector, and falls under the EIB's vertical policy objective of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources whilst also contributing to the horizontal policy objective of Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. The Project will address a number of market failures, through positive externalities in the form of environmental and health benefits, notably increased resilience against climate risks. These benefits would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.
The EIB provides an important financial contribution to Canal as it allows to distribute the cost of financing in the long term, resulting in a manageable annual debt service amount. The EIB will include flexible drawdown terms and conditions adjusted to the investment horizon of the Project, which are highly valued by public promoters and a key differentiating feature of EIB's financing. The EIB supports Canal's source of funds diversification.
The investment is geared toward upgrading water and wastewater infrastructure (water and wastewater treatment plants, networks) bringing positive environmental impacts. The promoter will be required to comply with the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC), and EU and national environmental legislation (notably under the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC). This investment is expected to improve the resilience of the water supply system and to preserve water resources in a water stress area. It will, therefore, increase the quality of life in the project area. Social negative impacts are only temporary (e.g. occupation of public and private space, safety hazards during construction, traffic, noise) and will be addressed as part of the planning for the implementation of each scheme. The promoter has demonstrated sound practices with respect to environmental, health and safety management and will be required to ensure compliance with the applicable legislation regarding social matters. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate adaptation, pollution prevention and control, sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources, Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the requirements of social standards will be verified during appraisal
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU and/or 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
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