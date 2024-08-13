ERG RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN

The Project produces electricity from sustainable low carbon sources (solar PV and onshore wind) and addresses the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution. The Project supports EU Renewable Energy objectives and supports Italy, France, and Germany in meeting their commitments with respect to renewable energy targets and greenhouse gas emission reductions set out in their Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan. Around 97% of total installed capacity of the onshore wind and PV portfolio will be built in Cohesion regions.

The Project's portfolio will rely on renewable energy supporting schemes and on Power Purchase Agreements for ca. 95% of its generation. Only marginally, the plants' portfolio will be exposed to merchant risks. The Project thereby contributes to the policy objective of supporting market integration of renewable energy projects.

The financing of this Project also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (transversal), and economic and social Cohesion (transversal).





EIB's financial contribution is deemed valuable to the Promoter due to its crowding in effect and more favourable financial terms than the alternative sources of financing. Furthermore, the EIB's involvement is expected to send a positive signal to the market and strengthen other potential lenders and investors in ERG's business plan as a pure wind and solar power provider.