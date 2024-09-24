Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

UNIVERSALDX (IEU TI)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
20.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Slowenien : 10.000.000 €
Spanien : 10.000.000 €
Gesundheit : 20.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
16/12/2024 : 10.000.000 €
16/12/2024 : 10.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
26/09/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UNIVERSALDX (IEU TI)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Universal DX erhält 20 Mio. Euro von der EIB für die Entwicklung innovativer Tests zur Krebsfrüherkennung
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB und CDC Biodiversité analysieren gemeinsam Markt für Biodiversitätskredite
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
7 August 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 16/12/2024
20230984
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
UNIVERSALDX (IEU TI)
UNIVERSAL DIAGNOSTICS SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 20 million
EUR 92 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The loan will finance the research and development (R&D) investments of the promoter, a molecular diagnostics company developing blood-based screening tests for the early detection of cancer.

The aim is to further advance the promoter's pipeline and bring the products to the medical market.

Additionality and Impact

The operation is eligible in accordance with Annex II of the InvestEU Regulation, specifically under the objective of Research, Development and Innovation, as it finances new, effective and accessible healthcare products.


The project focuses on the development and commercialisation of breakthrough innovation in cancer diagnosis to improve the survival and quality of life of patients, by a European SME. Therefore, the project is aligned with the Strategic Plan for Horizon Europe 2021-2024 addressing the policy considerations for the Health cluster 1, whilst also contributing to Europe's Beating Cancer Plan for early detection. It also contributes to the InvestEU objective of research, development and innovation through direct, equity-type financing under the EIB's Venture Debt instrument.

 

The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI, arising from limited access to commensurate financing as a result of factors such as information asymmetries and misalignment of incentives. The Company collaborates with academic centres thereby amplifying knowledge externalities. By supporting the promoter, the EIB enables the generation of European scientific knowledge and acumen whilst preserving highly skilled employment opportunities.

 

The project will support the research, development, and manufacture of Universal Dx' pipeline to enable commercialisation of diagnostic tests to detect colorectal, and other cancers in blood, addressing a high unmet medical need.

 

EIB's financing is expected to crowd-in other capital investors, providing a significant cash runway that will enable the Company to complete key studies for their lead assets. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project mainly concerns investments in R&D that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement. However, the promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The EIB will verify details during the project due diligence.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
24 September 2024
16 Dezember 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
26/09/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UNIVERSALDX (IEU TI)
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Universal DX erhält 20 Mio. Euro von der EIB für die Entwicklung innovativer Tests zur Krebsfrüherkennung
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB und CDC Biodiversité analysieren gemeinsam Markt für Biodiversitätskredite

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UNIVERSALDX (IEU TI)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
26 Sep 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
214291632
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230984
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Slowenien
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
26/09/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UNIVERSALDX (IEU TI)
Andere Links
Übersicht
UNIVERSALDX (IEU TI)
Datenblätter
UNIVERSALDX (IEU TI)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Universal DX erhält 20 Mio. Euro von der EIB für die Entwicklung innovativer Tests zur Krebsfrüherkennung
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB und CDC Biodiversité analysieren gemeinsam Markt für Biodiversitätskredite
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Universal DX erhält 20 Mio. Euro von der EIB für die Entwicklung innovativer Tests zur Krebsfrüherkennung
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB und CDC Biodiversité analysieren gemeinsam Markt für Biodiversitätskredite
Andere Links
Related public register
26/09/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UNIVERSALDX (IEU TI)
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen