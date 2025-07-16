ERSTE BANK PAN-EU WIND POWER PACKAGE RS

The operation will contribute to the InvestEU objective of developing the energy sector.





The ambitious policy decarbonisation targets set in the 2030 require significant investment in renewable energy production capacity, notably in onshore and offshore wind energy infrastructure in Europe. This in turn requires a scale up of the supply chain manufacturing industry and ability to deliver components, services, and materials in a timely manner. It also requires an increased access to advance payment and performance guarantee lines for the OEMs, in a context of financial pressure and with commercial banks reaching their exposure concentration limits vis-a-vis OEMs.





As the first transaction of this type with a financial intermediary located in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), it will enable the activation of under-utilised already installed strategic Net-Zero technology manufacturing capacity of wind energy OEM suppliers in CEE region. This enabling effect will help support the proper functioning and access to finance of the entire wind-energy supply chain and will, in turn, contribute to deploy additional renewable energy generation capacity that will eventually be installed in Europe. EIB contributes by providing a flexible risk sharing instrument that can be adapted to the specific financial needs of the wind-energy value chain.





The operation would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.



