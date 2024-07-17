PRYSMIAN RENEWABLE TRANSMISSION EUROPE

In order to meet the climate goals, almost 500 gigawatts of generation capacity will be deployed across the European Union and neighboring countries, like the UK and Norway. According to Europe's association of transmission system operators (ENTSO-E) those targets will require up to 54,000 kilometers of additional transmission lines. The demand exceeds the capacity of the supply chain and lead time for construction has increased due to the capacity to manufacture and deliver.





The Promoter is a world-leading manufacturer in its field and the proposed Project is part of its strategic plan to extend production capabilities of state-of-the-art power transmission cables.





By financing this Project, the EIB will contribute to speeding up the construction of grid connection schemes for offshore windfarms and thereby supporting EU's Green Transition and the Bank's lending to offshore wind generation.





The proposed EIB loan satisfactorily meets the required funding needs of the Promoter as it is adequately sizeable and with sufficient long tenor for the expected investments, also providing the necessary flexibility in terms of drawdowns, in such a way that is not easily replicable on the financial markets. Furthermore, the EIB loan is expected to significantly improve the Promoter's maturity profile and the overall diversification of its funding sources.