BBVA RISK SHARING FOR SMES & CLIMATE ACTION

The proposed transaction consists of a delinked risk sharing guarantee between BBVA and the EIB, under a partial delegation approach, aimed at creating additional lending capacity for SMEs & MidCaps in Spain. The guarantee aims to promote and accelerate private sector investments as well as facilitating access to finance for SMEs & Midcaps. The operation will help address the working capital, liquidity needs and investment constraints of SMEs & Midcaps.





In addition, the operation will also target investments in Climate Action initiatives, more specifically energy efficiency investments in residential buildings (new construction). Energy efficiency investments in buildings suffer from a number of market failures (negative CO2 externalities, asymmetric information, and split incentives). As a result of these market failures, investments in energy efficiency are at sub-optimal levels from a socio-economic perspective. The proposed operation is expected to contribute to the provision of high quality and energy efficient housing and contributes to supporting the Spanish government's climate change mitigation ambitions by addressing the suboptimal levels of investments in highly energy efficient building construction.





The Promoter is deemed capable of implementing the project considering its overall experience on the Spanish market and previous EIB operations.





Some of the projects are expected to be located in less developed and transition cohesion regions. The operation enhances access to finance for final beneficiaries for Climate Action related investments which stems from the market failure of asymmetric information and improves financing conditions for them through long term tenors and favourable financing conditions. Financial intermediaries, including BBVA, are pivotal in this transition, as financing is crucial for unlocking the investments needed.





The intermediary is financially sound and has a long track record of implementing EIB products. The EIB is a key partner to BBVA to achieve its green finance target and has developed specific EIB products, including those targeting green financing with EIB requirements for its branch network and clients.