AP-HP NOUVEAU LARIBOISIERE

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Gesundheit - Gesundheits- und Sozialwesen
Le projet concerne la restructuration et modernisation de l'hôpital Lariboisière, projet hospitalier majeur du nord parisien, qui offrira à la population un hôpital fonctionnel au confort optimal, adapté aux besoins et aux évolutions démographiques, et à la pointe de la recherche.
Le Nouveau Lariboisière est la première phase de la stratégie de l'Assisitance Publique - Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP) pour renforcer l'offre de soins hospitaliers universitaires et les activités de recherche à travers le Grand Paris, afin de répondre aux besoins de soins des Parisiens et des résidents du nord de l'Ile-de-France. Dans ce contexte, AP-HP met en oeuvre une opération de restructuration majeure de ses installations, regroupant dans un seul bâtiment tous les services médicaux et les activités médico-techniques actuellement dispersés sur le site.
The Project supports the EIB's Public Policy Goal "Innovation, digital and human capital" (mainly "Health" sub-objective) - aiming to provide accessible and high-quality health services to the general population. It also supports the Education and Training as well as Research, Innovation and Digital sub-objectives, as the project contributes to strengthening the university training and research activities of the hospital.
The Project tackles the inadequacies of a facility that fails to efficiently adapt to the evolution of the healthcare sector in terms of provision. The extension, renovation and construction of several departments within the complex will provide the facility with the physical spaces, the technology and the infrastructure to implement the necessary clinical and organisational changes. The Project is well embedded in the public national and regional healthcare plans, and it specifically aims at improving the delivery of services and aligning it to the present needs of the population, increasing the attractivity of the hospital in the region, and improving working conditions for staff. Wide economic benefits are thus expected in terms of general health and social well-being for the entire population.
The Project addresses the suboptimal situation of investments in European health infrastructure due to market failures resulting from the scarcely profitable nature of public hospitals and health facilities more generally, despite the significant health externalities they generate and in terms of positive indirect impacts on the economic productivity.
The loan will provide AP-HP with a strong financial contribution, including flexible terms.
La directive 2011/92/UE telle que modifiée par la directive 2014/52/UE relative à l'évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) ne couvre pas spécifiquement les activités hospitalières, laissant à la discrétion des autorités compétentes responsables de demander une EIE sur la base de la localisation et de l'ampleur des travaux concernés. Toutefois, les établissements de santé peuvent relever de l'annexe II de la directive en ce qui concerne le développement urbain. Les services de la Banque vérifieront lors de l'évaluation si une EIE est requise par l'autorité compétente. Les bâtiments publics seront tenus d'atteindre au moins les objectifs d'efficacité énergétique définis dans la directive 2010/31/UE sur la performance énergétique des bâtiments et dans la directive 2012/27/UE relative à l'efficacité énergétique. Le projet devrait contribuer aux objectifs de l'action pour le climat et de la durabilité environnementale, en particulier à l'atténuation du changement climatique. Les aspects sociaux et environnementaux seront vérifiés lors de l'évaluation.
La Banque exigera du promoteur qu'il veille à ce que les marchés relatifs à la mise en oeuvre du projet aient été et fassent l'objet d'un appel d'offres conformément à la législation de l'UE applicable en matière de mise en concurrence, à la directive 2014/24/UE ainsi qu'à la directive 89/665/CEE, telle qu'interprétée par la Cour de justice de l'UE, avec publication des avis de marché au Journal officiel de l'UE, le cas échéant.
Haftungsausschluss
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