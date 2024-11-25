AP-HP NOUVEAU LARIBOISIERE

The Project supports the EIB's Public Policy Goal "Innovation, digital and human capital" (mainly "Health" sub-objective) - aiming to provide accessible and high-quality health services to the general population. It also supports the Education and Training as well as Research, Innovation and Digital sub-objectives, as the project contributes to strengthening the university training and research activities of the hospital.

The Project tackles the inadequacies of a facility that fails to efficiently adapt to the evolution of the healthcare sector in terms of provision. The extension, renovation and construction of several departments within the complex will provide the facility with the physical spaces, the technology and the infrastructure to implement the necessary clinical and organisational changes. The Project is well embedded in the public national and regional healthcare plans, and it specifically aims at improving the delivery of services and aligning it to the present needs of the population, increasing the attractivity of the hospital in the region, and improving working conditions for staff. Wide economic benefits are thus expected in terms of general health and social well-being for the entire population.

The Project addresses the suboptimal situation of investments in European health infrastructure due to market failures resulting from the scarcely profitable nature of public hospitals and health facilities more generally, despite the significant health externalities they generate and in terms of positive indirect impacts on the economic productivity.

The loan will provide AP-HP with a strong financial contribution, including flexible terms.



