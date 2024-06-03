HELSINKI REGION WATER INVESTMENTS

The project finances water supply and wastewater collection and treatment infrastructure in the metropolitan area of Helsinki, in Finland. It is in line with EU and EIB policy objectives of environmental protection and climate action and it will help mitigating market failures by financing infrastructure that generates positive externalities in the form of the cost savings from environmental protection, from avoided public health costs, a more robust climate resilient water supply system and reduced greenhouse gas emissions. These benefits would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention. The operation will allow for sufficient financial resources for the timely implementation of the project, as well as for the investments to be spread out and that the tenor of the loan links in with the economic life of the respective assets.