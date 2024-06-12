UNICAM CAMPUS UPGRADE

The Project supports the continuing expansion, renovation and modernisation of the campus of the University of Camerino (UNICAM), which will live up to the highest standards of modern teaching, learning and research environments. It addresses a market failure with regard to sub-optimal levels of investment in higher education in Italy. The Project will generate positive externalities for society in terms of improved education provision and knowledge externalities from expanded and improved teaching, learning and research.





The EIB brings a comprehensive financial contribution to the investment programme by providing the University with financial benefit and customized terms. EIB brings expertise in structuring the financing (availability, grace period, tranching) to best fit the University and Project financial needs.