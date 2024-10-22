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CUNEXT ELECTRO COPPER REFINING

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
30.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 30.000.000 €
Industrie : 30.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
2/12/2024 : 30.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
24/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CUNEXT ELECTRO COPPER REFINING - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXOS
Related public register
24/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CUNEXT ELECTRO COPPER REFINING - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL
Related public register
24/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CUNEXT ELECTRO COPPER REFINING
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Cunext unterzeichnen Kredit über 30 Mio. Euro für Herstellung von grünem Kupfer aus Recyclingmaterial
Übergeordnetes Projekt
INNOVATION PROGRAMME LOAN FOR SPAIN AND PORTUGAL

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
1 Juli 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 02/12/2024
20230764
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
CUNEXT ELECTRO COPPER REFINING
CUNEXT COPPER INDUSTRIES SLU
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 30 million
EUR 104 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the construction of a greenfield copper electrolysis plant for high purity cathode fabrication to be installed in Cordoba.

The aim is of the new electrolysis plant is to allow the company to internally produce 100,000 tonnes of high purity copper cathodes from 100% copper scrap (recycled copper) in Cordoba. The benefits of the project include lower carbon footprint, improved energy efficiency and improved resilience.

Additionality and Impact

The Project is in line with the InvestEU objective of research, development and innovation through the deployment of an innovative technology.


The Project is eligible under Article 309 point (c) Common interest and qualifies under the Bank's "Innovation; Digital and Human Capital" public policy goal. The Project is located in a Less Developed Region in Spain supporting the Bank's economic and social cohesion cross-cutting policy objective.


The Project consists of the Promoter's investment in the construction and ramp-up of an innovative first of a kind in the EU greenfield electrolysis plant for the production of high purity cathodes based on recycled copper scrap. The high purity cathodes will be used internally within the group for the production of copper wire displacing primary copper cathodes which are sourced from mines. The use of scrap will result in improved profitability and a reduction in the carbon footprint of the copper products produced.


The Project is aligned with the Climate Bank Roadmap and, as such, with the principles outlined in the Paris Agreement. In particular, the Project is part of the supported activities listed in Annex 2 of the CBR (Table B: Industry) corresponding to Manufacturing in Energy-Intensive Industries (EII)/ETS sectors based on low-carbon technologies.


The financing of this Project supports advanced manufacturing that generate significant positive knowledge, technology, and environmental externalities, through the development and deployment of state-of-the-art processes and equipment and upskilling employment.


The Bank will support the company with access to long-term financing with customised and flexible financial terms and conditions, which better mirror the economic life of its investments. In addition, the EIB loan will provide a signalling effect on the soundness and quality of the Project and the Promoter, which expects to speed up the crowding-in of other commercial financiers.


The Project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), and will require an Environmental Impact Assessment. The project will allows the percentage of scrap material to be increased in copper wire reducing the carbon footprint. The environmental aspects will be further appraised during due diligence.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation, then the promoter will have to apply those rules.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
22 Oktober 2024
2 Dezember 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
24/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CUNEXT ELECTRO COPPER REFINING - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXOS
24/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CUNEXT ELECTRO COPPER REFINING - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL
24/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CUNEXT ELECTRO COPPER REFINING
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
INNOVATION PROGRAMME LOAN FOR SPAIN AND PORTUGAL
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Cunext unterzeichnen Kredit über 30 Mio. Euro für Herstellung von grünem Kupfer aus Recyclingmaterial

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CUNEXT ELECTRO COPPER REFINING - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXOS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Sep 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
227560449
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230764
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CUNEXT ELECTRO COPPER REFINING - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Sep 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
227584270
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230764
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CUNEXT ELECTRO COPPER REFINING
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Oct 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
184064764
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230764
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
24/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CUNEXT ELECTRO COPPER REFINING - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXOS
Related public register
24/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CUNEXT ELECTRO COPPER REFINING - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL
Related public register
24/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CUNEXT ELECTRO COPPER REFINING
Andere Links
Übersicht
CUNEXT ELECTRO COPPER REFINING
Datenblätter
CUNEXT ELECTRO COPPER REFINING
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Cunext unterzeichnen Kredit über 30 Mio. Euro für Herstellung von grünem Kupfer aus Recyclingmaterial
Übergeordnetes Projekt
INNOVATION PROGRAMME LOAN FOR SPAIN AND PORTUGAL

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Cunext unterzeichnen Kredit über 30 Mio. Euro für Herstellung von grünem Kupfer aus Recyclingmaterial
Andere Links
Related public register
24/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CUNEXT ELECTRO COPPER REFINING - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXOS
Related public register
24/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CUNEXT ELECTRO COPPER REFINING - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL
Related public register
24/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CUNEXT ELECTRO COPPER REFINING
Übergeordnetes Projekt
INNOVATION PROGRAMME LOAN FOR SPAIN AND PORTUGAL

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