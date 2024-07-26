MATR FOODS (IEU GT2)

The Project is fully aligned to InvestEU objectives, fostering activities in the area of the Bioeconomy for the development of innovative biomass processing technologies for the production of plant-based meat alternative products via solid state fermentation. The Project is also consistent with the EU Green Deal, supporting the Farm to Fork strategy to create healthy and environmentally friendly food systems.









Market failures: This Project contributes to financing of smaller innovative and/ or high-growth companies, which generate significant positive externalities through the creation of innovative processes and products. The first of-its-kind production facility will create innovative plant-based meat replacements creating valuable environmental, health and knowledge externalities. By providing plant-based meat alternatives, the Project supports customers in reducing meat consumption, while maintaining a balanced and healthy diet. Therefore, the Project may also help reduce negative environmental externalities. The project also supports competition on the market for minced meat substitutes.

Aligned with EIB Public Policy Goals (PPGs), the project supports 'Research, Innovation and Digital' and 'Natural Resource Use, Management and Protection.' It includes RDI activities to optimize processes and develop low-carbon food products, enhancing EU industry competitiveness. Financing the facility's construction and operation enables the commercialization of plant-based meat alternatives, fostering SME growth and creating jobs. The EIB provides significant financial additionality with high-risk debt financing, crucial for scaling up innovative technology. The promoter benefits from the Green Transition finance product, overcoming challenges in accessing commercial loans due to limited track record and project risks. The EIB's involvement also attracts private investors and is essential for the company's growth.





This Project would not be feasible without InvestEU and EIB support, which enables scaling up sales, achieving profitability, and catalysing further equity investments, ensuring the realization of environmental and health benefits.



