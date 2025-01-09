Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

OEBB SERVICEJET RETTUNGSZUEGE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
120.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Österreich : 120.000.000 €
Verkehr : 120.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
26/08/2025 : 120.000.000 €
Link zum projekt
Datenblätter
OEBB SERVICEJET RETTUNGSZUEGE
Andere Links
Übersicht
OEBB SERVICEJET RETTUNGSZUEGE
Related public register
09/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - OEBB SERVICEJET RETTUNGSZUEGE

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
16 Oktober 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 26/08/2025
20230681
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
OEBB SERVICEJET RETTUNGSZUEGE
OEBB-INFRASTRUKTUR AG
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 120 million
EUR 267 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the acquisition of 18 high-tech-hybrid service jets trains for fire extinguishing and rescue, serving in maintenance, train rescue and firefighting roles. The new trains will have three propulsion systems, such as electric, battery only and diesel (emergency-use only).

By replacing the existing, obsolete and age expired fleet, the project will enable the Austrian railway network to continue delivery essential maintenance and safety services with improved operational efficiency, reliability and effectiveness.

Additionality and Impact

The project fleet will support safe, sustainable, resource efficient and reliable operations of the Austrian railway network, in particular for the large number of tunnels. The project fleet's main purpose is to offer emergency services for fires in tunnels and on other parts of the network. The project fleet will also support the maintenance of the overall railway network by offering safe and fast access and egress for maintenance personnel to tunnel infrastructure.


The provision of reliable emergency services and support for maintenance operations contribute towards a safe, available and cost effective railway infrastructure. This will further contribute to more competitive and more available railway services in passenger and freight markets. The use of railway services over other modes with higher externalities and costs to society contributes to traffic and environmental objectives.

The assets necessary for railway operations have long life and the benefits from these assets materialise over long time. The (national) financial markets often do not offer loan tenors that match the life of the assets. EIB is well positioned to offer the relevant lending terms for a project with long asset life and several years of construction period.

The Project is consistent with the Bank's Transport Lending Policy and contributes to meeting the Bank's commitment to climate action and environmental sustainability.


The EIB supports the diversification of the funding for this highly specialized asset and facilitates a solid financier base for this first-time borrower. The Bank offers the Borrower an opportunity of competitive long-term financing, matching the very long economic life of the underlying asset. This will lower the cost of operation for railway safety services, making railways a more competitive mode of transport than it would have been, had the original fleet been used further.

The flexible tranching of the EIB loan balances favourably the complementary flows from private financing partners. The long availability period allows the borrower to match the delivery plan and grants valuable flexibility in case of delays for this very specialized vehicle.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Purchase of rolling stock does not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The project aligns with the objectives of the Paris Agreement in accordance with the criteria set out in the EIB Climate Bank Roadmap. It consists of acquisition of zero direct emission mobile assets, which bring demonstrable environmental and safety improvements to the OEBB fleet.

The promoter has completed a competitive tender and awarded the contract for the manufacturing of the project fleet to Swiss manufacturer Stadler.

Kommentar(e)

The total project investment cost includes in addition to 18 trains also requisite spare parts, provisions for contingencies and interest during construction.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
9 Januar 2025
26 August 2025
Weitere Unterlagen
09/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - OEBB SERVICEJET RETTUNGSZUEGE
Link zum projekt
Übersicht
OEBB SERVICEJET RETTUNGSZUEGE
Andere Links
Datenblätter
OEBB SERVICEJET RETTUNGSZUEGE

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - OEBB SERVICEJET RETTUNGSZUEGE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Jan 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
210848565
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230681
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Österreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
09/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - OEBB SERVICEJET RETTUNGSZUEGE
Andere Links
Übersicht
OEBB SERVICEJET RETTUNGSZUEGE
Datenblätter
OEBB SERVICEJET RETTUNGSZUEGE

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen