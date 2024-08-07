BEDIMENSIONAL TWO DIMENSIONAL CRYSTALS (IEU GT2)

The project is in line with the InvestEU objective of Research, development and innovation through the deployment of an innovative technology.





The project is eligible under Article 309 point (c) Common interest, and qualifies under the Bank's "Innovation; Digital and Human Capital" public policy goal.





The promoter (BeDimensional) plans to scale up a production process to produce graphene on two sites in Italy. Graphene has multiple uses but a key use is to stabilise high silicon anodes which allows for improved cycle life and unlocks the extra capacity of the silicon anode for commercial applications. High silicon anodes offer significant advantages in terms of specific capacity and charging speed compared to current anode technology.





The project addresses several market failures related to financing of a small, innovative, high-growth company.





The project has positive climate externalities as it contributes to decarbonisation of the transport sector.





EIB is providing a substantial amount of senior financing to the Project, with a catalytic role, expected to crowd in other financiers. With the EIB participation, the Promoter will be able to diversify its funding sources and likely improve its financing conditions.





The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.