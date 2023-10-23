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ENGELHARTSTETTEN

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
66.755.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Österreich : 66.755.000 €
Energie : 66.755.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
24/10/2023 : 15.405.000 €
24/10/2023 : 51.350.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schalltechnisches Gutachten
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17/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht - Raumordnung inkl. Sach und Kulturgüter
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Related public register
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Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Österreich: EIB kofinanziert Windpark Engelhartstetten
Story zum Projekt
Die EU liefert: Saubere, bezahlbare Energie für Österreich
Übergeordnetes Projekt
ONSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY PROGRAMME LOAN

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
12 Oktober 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 24/10/2023
20230514
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ENGELHARTSTETTEN
WINDLANDKRAFT GMBH
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 67 million
EUR 90 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the implementation and operation of 44,85 MW wind farm in Engelhartstetten / Lower Austria.

The wind farm will primarily reduce carbon and air pollution emissions, which are externalities the market fails to address. It will also foster the integration of new, variable renewable generation technologies in the market. Ultimately, it will support the development of new renewable capacities with more market-exposed structures.

Additionality and Impact

The implementation of the project increases renewable energy generation capacity in Austria and contributes to the 2030 targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan of Austria and the REPowerEU Action Plan.

The financing of this project also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy as well as on Climate Action. As the project will produce electricity from low carbon sources, it will address the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation).

The project is expected to rely on revenues from (i) market premiums and (ii) commercial power purchase agreements as well as (iii) access to the spot market, thereby the project improves market efficiency and competition.

In terms of project results, the project is expected to have a positive economic return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, the project will generate a positive broader social benefit by generating clean and renewable power at a cost reasonably below the cost of alternatives in Austria. On project quality, the project is supported by fair capabilities / governance of the promoter.

In addition to the quantitative financial advantage to be provided to the promoter and a sizeable loan amount from one single source, the Bank's long-term funding will enable the promoter to enhance its financing structure in line with the long economic lifetime of the assets to be financed.

The Bank's participation and structuring efforts are expected to accelerate the development of the project and closing its financing. The Bank provides expertise in structuring and lending to renewable energy projects, applying standard and well tested project finance principles.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Wind farms fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. The project was screened-in und underwent full EIA process including public consultation. The EIB will assess compliance with applicable EU Directives during appraisal, in particular concerning cumulative impacts and potential impacts on nature conservation sites.

The European Commission has exempted all contracts which are being awarded to implement electricity generation projects in Austria from the scope of the Utilities Directive. No public procurement is required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
23 Oktober 2023
24 Oktober 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
17/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schalltechnisches Gutachten
17/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht - Raumordnung inkl. Sach und Kulturgüter
17/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung
17/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht - Orts und Landschaftsbild
25/10/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENGELHARTSTETTEN
17/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schattenwurftechnische Untersuchung
17/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schalltechnischer Prüfbericht
17/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Technische Beschreibung der Änderungen – Revision 2
17/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht – Wasser / Abwassertechnik & Geohydrologie
17/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Stellungnahme Schattenwurf – Revision 1
17/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Fachbeiträge zur Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung – Bericht Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
17/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
ONSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY PROGRAMME LOAN
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Österreich: EIB kofinanziert Windpark Engelhartstetten

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schalltechnisches Gutachten
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Oct 2023
Sprache
Deutsch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
179629182
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230514
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Österreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht - Raumordnung inkl. Sach und Kulturgüter
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Oct 2023
Sprache
Deutsch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
179411419
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230514
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Österreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
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or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Oct 2023
Sprache
Deutsch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
179417609
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230514
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Österreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht - Orts und Landschaftsbild
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Oct 2023
Sprache
Deutsch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
179407368
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230514
Sektor(en)
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Länder
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Öffentlich zugänglich
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Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENGELHARTSTETTEN
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Oct 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
173982213
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230514
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Österreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
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Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schattenwurftechnische Untersuchung
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Oct 2023
Sprache
Deutsch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
179409293
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230514
Sektor(en)
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Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schalltechnischer Prüfbericht
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Oct 2023
Sprache
Deutsch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
179404304
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230514
Sektor(en)
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Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Technische Beschreibung der Änderungen – Revision 2
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Oct 2023
Sprache
Deutsch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
179641042
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
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Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht – Wasser / Abwassertechnik & Geohydrologie
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Oct 2023
Sprache
Deutsch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
179407934
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230514
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
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Öffentlich zugänglich
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Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Stellungnahme Schattenwurf – Revision 1
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Oct 2023
Sprache
Deutsch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
179645201
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230514
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Österreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Fachbeiträge zur Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung – Bericht Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Oct 2023
Sprache
Deutsch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
179628560
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230514
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Österreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Oct 2023
Sprache
Deutsch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
179406457
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230514
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Österreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
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17/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht - Orts und Landschaftsbild
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25/10/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENGELHARTSTETTEN
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17/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schattenwurftechnische Untersuchung
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schalltechnischer Prüfbericht
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17/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Technische Beschreibung der Änderungen – Revision 2
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Related public register
17/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
Andere Links
Übersicht
ENGELHARTSTETTEN
Datenblätter
ENGELHARTSTETTEN
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Österreich: EIB kofinanziert Windpark Engelhartstetten
Story zum Projekt
Die EU liefert: Saubere, bezahlbare Energie für Österreich
Übergeordnetes Projekt
ONSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY PROGRAMME LOAN

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Österreich: EIB kofinanziert Windpark Engelhartstetten
Story zum Projekt
Die EU liefert: Saubere, bezahlbare Energie für Österreich
Andere Links
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schalltechnisches Gutachten
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht - Raumordnung inkl. Sach und Kulturgüter
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht - Orts und Landschaftsbild
Related public register
25/10/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENGELHARTSTETTEN
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schattenwurftechnische Untersuchung
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Schalltechnischer Prüfbericht
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Technische Beschreibung der Änderungen – Revision 2
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht – Wasser / Abwassertechnik & Geohydrologie
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Stellungnahme Schattenwurf – Revision 1
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Fachbeiträge zur Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung – Bericht Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGELHARTSTETTEN - Bericht Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
Übergeordnetes Projekt
ONSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY PROGRAMME LOAN

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

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Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
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Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

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Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

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