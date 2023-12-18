OTUA - INNOVATIVE CIRCULAR ECONOMY INVESTMENTS

The Project is in line with the InvestEU objective of Environment. By contributing to the recovery of high-quality secondary raw materials, diverting recyclable waste from landfill disposal and energy recovery, the Project aligns with the European Union's legal requirements, Circular Economy Action Plan, and the Green Deal." The circular value recovery contribution of the Project makes it, alongside with other criteria, eligible for an InvestEU guarantee, as foreseen in the EU Sustainable Infrastructure Lending Envelope.

The Project addresses several market failures, such as the lack of recognition of positive externalities from recyclable metals and plastics, insufficient investments in recycling and circular economy initiatives, and the need for long-term financing to support the upfront costs and extended payback periods of sustainable infrastructure projects. Additionally, the Project bridges a gap in the waste treatment and recycling market by introducing an additional step in the end-of-life vehicle treatment process.





The Project contributes to reduce greenhouse gas emission, enhances public health, reduces environmental impacts associated with waste disposal, creates new jobs, and sustains existing employment.

The Bank provides a signal of the Project's quality, facilitating financing from commercial banks. The Bank offers a flexible financial product, allowing for an extended availability and grace period, as well as flexibility to drawdown thereby providing the Promoter with a long-term financing solution matching the economic life of its investments. These favourable terms contribute to strengthening the Promoter's financial standing, helping to carry out the Project.





Given the Promoter's experience, there is limited need and scope for technical contribution from the Bank.

It is noted that the Project would not proceed to the same extent and within the same timeframe without the InvestEU support.