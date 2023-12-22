UMICORE BATTERY MATERIALS RDI

The project supports the Bank's Innovation, Digital and Human Capital public policy goal. The project concerns private sector investments, supporting RDI activities, related to the development of battery materials technologies for e-mobility. The project generates positive knowledge externalities (through cooperation with suppliers, customers, scientific institutes, and universities) and environmental externalities. The latter is enabled through the development of clean mobility materials and recycling technologies, leading to health benefits (lower emissions of pollutants) and climate benefits (CO2 emission avoidance) on the longer term. The project will have wider socio-economic effects such as the support of the developing EU electric vehicles value chain, which is critical to achieve global competitiveness, contributing to the long-term EU economic growth. Given the importance of the promoter's products for a shift to greener economy, resulting spill-over effects will generate economic benefits that are greater than those captured by the investor's financial returns. The EIB support to this operation is expected to have a strong value add, contributing to the promoter's capital investments by offering attractive terms compared to commercial banks. This allows the borrower to diversify its funding sources, reinforce its balance sheet and secure longer term finance.