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UMICORE BATTERY MATERIALS RDI

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
350.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Belgien : 350.000.000 €
Industrie : 350.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
7/02/2024 : 350.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
14/03/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UMICORE BATTERY MATERIALS RDI
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: EIB vergibt 350 Mio. Euro an Umicore für Forschung und Innovation zu Batteriematerialien für E-Autos

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
29 Februar 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 07/02/2024
20230426
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
UMICORE BATTERY MATERIALS RDI
UMICORE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 350 million
EUR 705 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The loan will finance the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) programme, supporting electrification-focused projects related to rechargeable battery materials, next generation battery materials as well as battery recycling solutions.

The aim is to accelerate the delivery of the company's sustainability strategy, focused on global mobility transformation, by providing solutions to meet the growing need for advanced materials and enable greater circularity for critical metals.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the Bank's Innovation, Digital and Human Capital public policy goal. The project concerns private sector investments, supporting RDI activities, related to the development of battery materials technologies for e-mobility. The project generates positive knowledge externalities (through cooperation with suppliers, customers, scientific institutes, and universities) and environmental externalities. The latter is enabled through the development of clean mobility materials and recycling technologies, leading to health benefits (lower emissions of pollutants) and climate benefits (CO2 emission avoidance) on the longer term. The project will have wider socio-economic effects such as the support of the developing EU electric vehicles value chain, which is critical to achieve global competitiveness, contributing to the long-term EU economic growth. Given the importance of the promoter's products for a shift to greener economy, resulting spill-over effects will generate economic benefits that are greater than those captured by the investor's financial returns. The EIB support to this operation is expected to have a strong value add, contributing to the promoter's capital investments by offering attractive terms compared to commercial banks. This allows the borrower to diversify its funding sources, reinforce its balance sheet and secure longer term finance.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project activities will be carried out in existing RDI facilities. Not being listed under any of Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending Directive 2011/92/EU), an EIA or screening is not required. Some project sub-components ( e.g., pilot plant, prototypes) might be however subject to an EIA. The EIA requirements together with all environmental, health and safety aspects including environmental and operational authorisations will be requested during the due diligence process.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity. Thus, it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
22 Dezember 2023
7 Februar 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
14/03/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UMICORE BATTERY MATERIALS RDI
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: EIB vergibt 350 Mio. Euro an Umicore für Forschung und Innovation zu Batteriematerialien für E-Autos

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UMICORE BATTERY MATERIALS RDI
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Mar 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
172186677
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230426
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Finnland
EU-Länder
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
14/03/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UMICORE BATTERY MATERIALS RDI
Andere Links
Übersicht
UMICORE BATTERY MATERIALS RDI
Datenblätter
UMICORE BATTERY MATERIALS RDI
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: EIB vergibt 350 Mio. Euro an Umicore für Forschung und Innovation zu Batteriematerialien für E-Autos

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: EIB vergibt 350 Mio. Euro an Umicore für Forschung und Innovation zu Batteriematerialien für E-Autos
Andere Links
Related public register
14/03/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UMICORE BATTERY MATERIALS RDI

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