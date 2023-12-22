UMICORE BATTERY MATERIALS RDI

Übersicht
The loan will finance the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) programme, supporting electrification-focused projects related to rechargeable battery materials, next generation battery materials as well as battery recycling solutions.
The aim is to accelerate the delivery of the company's sustainability strategy, focused on global mobility transformation, by providing solutions to meet the growing need for advanced materials and enable greater circularity for critical metals.
The project supports the Bank's Innovation, Digital and Human Capital public policy goal. The project concerns private sector investments, supporting RDI activities, related to the development of battery materials technologies for e-mobility. The project generates positive knowledge externalities (through cooperation with suppliers, customers, scientific institutes, and universities) and environmental externalities. The latter is enabled through the development of clean mobility materials and recycling technologies, leading to health benefits (lower emissions of pollutants) and climate benefits (CO2 emission avoidance) on the longer term. The project will have wider socio-economic effects such as the support of the developing EU electric vehicles value chain, which is critical to achieve global competitiveness, contributing to the long-term EU economic growth. Given the importance of the promoter's products for a shift to greener economy, resulting spill-over effects will generate economic benefits that are greater than those captured by the investor's financial returns. The EIB support to this operation is expected to have a strong value add, contributing to the promoter's capital investments by offering attractive terms compared to commercial banks. This allows the borrower to diversify its funding sources, reinforce its balance sheet and secure longer term finance.
The project activities will be carried out in existing RDI facilities. Not being listed under any of Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending Directive 2011/92/EU), an EIA or screening is not required. Some project sub-components ( e.g., pilot plant, prototypes) might be however subject to an EIA. The EIA requirements together with all environmental, health and safety aspects including environmental and operational authorisations will be requested during the due diligence process.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity. Thus, it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
Haftungsausschluss
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