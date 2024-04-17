TELE2 5G ROLLOUT IN SWEDEN

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Telekommunikation - Information und Kommunikation
The project will finance the design, roll-out and operation of 5G mobile telecommunications to increase coverage from 20% to over 99% across the whole country. Investments also include the replacement of the current 4G equipment to upgrade the 4G network.
The aim is to accelerate the deployment of innovative telecommunication technologies and thus generate a positive impact on users, in terms of improved and faster access to information and innovative digital services. The 5G infrastructure to be rolled-out will be crucial to expand coverage and capacity of advanced mobile broadband services. Hence, the project is fully in line with the "EU Digital Compass 2030", stating that by 2030 all EU households should have Gigabit connectivity.
The project concerns investments to upgrade the mobile network operated by the promoter.
The project will accelerate the deployment of innovative telecommunication technologies and thus generate positive network externalities by enabling more users to benefit from improved and faster access to information and innovative digital services. The project also generates further externalities to other sectors of the economy by supporting innovation and competitiveness.
The 5G infrastructure deployed as a result of the project will be crucial to expand the coverage and capacity of advanced mobile broadband services. Accordingly, the project is fully in line with the "EU Digital Compass 2030", stating that by 2030 all EU households should have Gigabit connectivity. The project contributes to the EIB's Public Policy Goal Innovation, Digital and Human Capital - Digital Infrastructure.
The proposed loan will contribute to the diversification of the borrowers financing sources.
Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be verified during appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Aktuelles und Storys
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.