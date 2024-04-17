TELE2 5G ROLLOUT IN SWEDEN

The project concerns investments to upgrade the mobile network operated by the promoter.





The project will accelerate the deployment of innovative telecommunication technologies and thus generate positive network externalities by enabling more users to benefit from improved and faster access to information and innovative digital services. The project also generates further externalities to other sectors of the economy by supporting innovation and competitiveness.





The 5G infrastructure deployed as a result of the project will be crucial to expand the coverage and capacity of advanced mobile broadband services. Accordingly, the project is fully in line with the "EU Digital Compass 2030", stating that by 2030 all EU households should have Gigabit connectivity. The project contributes to the EIB's Public Policy Goal Innovation, Digital and Human Capital - Digital Infrastructure.





The proposed loan will contribute to the diversification of the borrowers financing sources.