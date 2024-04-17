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TELE2 5G ROLLOUT IN SWEDEN

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
140.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Schweden : 140.000.000 €
Telekommunikation : 140.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
26/06/2024 : 140.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
18/07/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TELE2 5G ROLLOUT IN SWEDEN
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Schweden: EU unterstützt Tele2 bei fast flächendeckender 5G-Abdeckung

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
1 Juli 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 26/06/2024
20230388
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
TELE2 5G ROLLOUT IN SWEDEN
TELE2 AB
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 140 million
EUR 311 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the design, roll-out and operation of 5G mobile telecommunications to increase coverage from 20% to over 99% across the whole country. Investments also include the replacement of the current 4G equipment to upgrade the 4G network.

The aim is to accelerate the deployment of innovative telecommunication technologies and thus generate a positive impact on users, in terms of improved and faster access to information and innovative digital services. The 5G infrastructure to be rolled-out will be crucial to expand coverage and capacity of advanced mobile broadband services. Hence, the project is fully in line with the "EU Digital Compass 2030", stating that by 2030 all EU households should have Gigabit connectivity.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns investments to upgrade the mobile network operated by the promoter.


The project will accelerate the deployment of innovative telecommunication technologies and thus generate positive network externalities by enabling more users to benefit from improved and faster access to information and innovative digital services. The project also generates further externalities to other sectors of the economy by supporting innovation and competitiveness.


The 5G infrastructure deployed as a result of the project will be crucial to expand the coverage and capacity of advanced mobile broadband services. Accordingly, the project is fully in line with the "EU Digital Compass 2030", stating that by 2030 all EU households should have Gigabit connectivity. The project contributes to the EIB's Public Policy Goal Innovation, Digital and Human Capital - Digital Infrastructure.


The proposed loan will contribute to the diversification of the borrowers financing sources.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
17 April 2024
26 Juni 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
18/07/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TELE2 5G ROLLOUT IN SWEDEN
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Schweden: EU unterstützt Tele2 bei fast flächendeckender 5G-Abdeckung

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TELE2 5G ROLLOUT IN SWEDEN
Datum der Veröffentlichung
18 Jul 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
195185750
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230388
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Schweden
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
18/07/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TELE2 5G ROLLOUT IN SWEDEN
Andere Links
Übersicht
TELE2 5G ROLLOUT IN SWEDEN
Datenblätter
TELE2 5G ROLLOUT IN SWEDEN
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Schweden: EU unterstützt Tele2 bei fast flächendeckender 5G-Abdeckung

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Schweden: EU unterstützt Tele2 bei fast flächendeckender 5G-Abdeckung
Andere Links
Related public register
18/07/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TELE2 5G ROLLOUT IN SWEDEN

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