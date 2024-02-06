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FRB CLIMATE ACTION FACILITY

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
200.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Südafrika : 200.000.000 €
Energie : 200.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
8/07/2024 : 200.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
07/02/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FRB CLIMATE ACTION FACILITY
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB und FirstRand Bank fördern erneuerbare Energien in Südafrika mit 400 Mio. Euro

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
21 September 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 08/07/2024
20230383
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
FRB CLIMATE ACTION FACILITY
FIRSTRAND BANK LTD
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 200 million
EUR 400 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The facility will provide funding to FirstRand Bank Limited (FRB) to support the development and upscaling of solar photovoltaic and wind renewable energy investments in South Africa, in line with the EIB Climate Action eligibility criteria.

The aim is to enhance access to finance for independent power producers operating in South Africa to implement low-carbon and climate resilient project, which will lead to a substantial reduction of carbon emissions.

Additionality and Impact

The present operation will finance 100% Climate Action investments in solar photovoltaic and onshore wind renewable energy embedded generation projects in South Africa, by providing an intermediated Framework Loan to one of the main finance institutions in South Africa. Projects under this operation will enable investments into renewable energy, leading to carbon emission and air pollution reductions by promoting additional renewable generation capacity in the country. This Framework Loan is therefore in line with EU priorities in the country objectives, while addressing the existing failures of the energy market, namely negative environmental externalities and incomplete markets.


The operation demonstrates strong strategic alignment with the Multiannual Indicative Programme (2021-2027), which lists Environment/climate change" as a cross-cutting issue, and with EU policy goals in South Africa, while addressing the existing failures of the energy market, namely negative environmental externalities and incomplete markets.


The project quality and results for this operation are deemed to be very good mainly due to the high social benefits expected by generating clean and renewable power at a lower cost compared to the fossil-fuel based alternatives in the country.


This operation will contribute to improving FRB's funding terms in the renewable energy sector. It will provide FRB a long-term table source of funding with a choice of currency, including ZAR.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The operation intends to generate environmental benefits by supporting renewable energy (i.e. solar photovoltaic projects, onshore wind) schemes that help to mitigate climate change. The underlying schemes would fall under the Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending Directive 2011/92/EU), if located within the EU, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an environmental impact assessment is required. In such case, the Borrower will ensure that an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment is carried out and that public consultation is undertaken in accordance with national legislation and the EIB environmental and social standards. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedures of the Borrower to ensure the underlying schemes' compliance with national environmental, social and biodiversity regulations, as well as with the EIB's environmental and social standards.

The EIB will require the Borrower to ensure that implementation of the underlying schemes will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
6 Februar 2024
8 Juli 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
07/02/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FRB CLIMATE ACTION FACILITY
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB und FirstRand Bank fördern erneuerbare Energien in Südafrika mit 400 Mio. Euro

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FRB CLIMATE ACTION FACILITY
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Feb 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
175530154
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230383
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Südafrika
Länder
Südafrika
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
07/02/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FRB CLIMATE ACTION FACILITY
Andere Links
Übersicht
FRB CLIMATE ACTION FACILITY
Datenblätter
FRB CLIMATE ACTION FACILITY
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB und FirstRand Bank fördern erneuerbare Energien in Südafrika mit 400 Mio. Euro

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB und FirstRand Bank fördern erneuerbare Energien in Südafrika mit 400 Mio. Euro
Andere Links
Related public register
07/02/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FRB CLIMATE ACTION FACILITY

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