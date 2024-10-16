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ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
236.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Armenien : 236.000.000 €
Verkehr : 236.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
12/11/2024 : 236.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 2 to ESIA report - Critical Habitat Assessment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - ESIA Disclosure and Consultation report
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 1 to ESIA report - Biodiversity Baseline
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Cumulative Impact Assessment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Project definition
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP)
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Conclusions And Recommendations
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Resettlement Framework
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Physical Environment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 3 to ESIA report - Appropriate Assessment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Environmental and Social Action Plan (ESAP)
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Biodiversity
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Social Environment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Biodiversity Action Plan
Related public register
24/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Armenien: EIB Global vergibt 236-Mio.-Euro-Kredit für den Bau der Straße Sisian–Kadscharan

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
16 August 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 12/11/2024
20230365
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT
REPUBLIQUE D'ARMENIE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 236 million
EUR 1349 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the construction of a 60 km-long single carriageway road link between Sisian and Kajaran in the southern and mountainous region of Syunik, divided into two sections and Bargushat tunnel, which is a key part of Armenia's North-South Highway.

The aim is to address the market/network failure related to accessibility along the extended core trans-European network (TEN-T) road network. The new climate resilient road link will improve connectivity along the North-South transport corridor, by reducing travelling times, vehicle operating costs and road crashes while contributing to mitigate climate change.

Additionality and Impact

The project addresses the market/network failure related to accessibility along the extended Core TEN-T road network. The project is expected to improve connectivity along the North-South road corridor, by providing a new climate resilient road link that will contribute to climate change mitigation through reduced travel distance. The new link will reduce travel times, vehicle operating costs and road crashes.

The EIB has been instrumental in the preparation stage of this flagship project, in close cooperation with EBRD (who managed an EU grant for Feasibility Study and ESIA), and in mobilising ADB co-financing.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

An Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) report with respect to the IFI standards has been prepared under EBRD support and included in the public consultation launched by EBRD in August 2023 for 120 days. The project crosses some national and internationally recognised protected areas and some natural and critical habitats, where potential impacts are anticipated due to project activities. Appropriate mitigation measures (avoidance, reduction, restoration) have been proposed to minimise the impacts to acceptable levels within the scope of the environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA). ESIA also proposes measures to achieve net gain for the two affected critical habitats. Further conservation measures are planned for the threatened species impacted, to ensure that the project does not result in any net loss. The ESIA concluded that the project does not jeopardise the integrity of the species and habitats nor it will compromise the viability of the critical habitats and/or habitats of high biodiversity value or their associated features at the scale of the Ecologically Appropriate Area of Analysis (or greater).

The operation is considered a public sector operation for which the national procurement legal framework applies. As with other infrastructure projects the promoter manages all civil works, supply and supervision/technical assistance contracts related to the implementation of this project. These contracts will be tendered internationally according to the normal procedures and requirements for public works in Armenia. It is expected that the project works will be tendered in three lots (two road sections co-financed by EIB, one tunnel section). The procurement is expected to be delegated to EBRD, as lead financier, for the southern road section and to ADB, as lead financier, for the northern road section.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
16 Oktober 2024
12 November 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 2 to ESIA report - Critical Habitat Assessment
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - ESIA Disclosure and Consultation report
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 1 to ESIA report - Biodiversity Baseline
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Cumulative Impact Assessment
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Project definition
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP)
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Conclusions And Recommendations
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Resettlement Framework
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Non Technical Summary
01/10/2024 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Physical Environment
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 3 to ESIA report - Appropriate Assessment
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Environmental and Social Action Plan (ESAP)
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Biodiversity
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Social Environment
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Biodiversity Action Plan
24/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Armenien: EIB Global vergibt 236-Mio.-Euro-Kredit für den Bau der Straße Sisian–Kadscharan

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 2 to ESIA report - Critical Habitat Assessment
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Oct 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
232539729
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230365
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Armenien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - ESIA Disclosure and Consultation report
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Oct 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
232526982
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230365
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Armenien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 1 to ESIA report - Biodiversity Baseline
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Oct 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
232538962
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230365
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Armenien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Cumulative Impact Assessment
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Oct 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
232538374
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230365
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Armenien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Project definition
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Oct 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
232525746
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230365
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Armenien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Oct 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
232573498
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230365
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Armenien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Conclusions And Recommendations
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Oct 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
232536778
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230365
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Armenien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Resettlement Framework
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Oct 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
232525354
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230365
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Armenien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Non Technical Summary
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Oct 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
232530623
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230365
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Armenien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Oct 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
232537369
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung
Projektnummer
20230365
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Armenien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Physical Environment
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Oct 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
232526137
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230365
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Armenien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 3 to ESIA report - Appropriate Assessment
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Oct 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
232528899
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230365
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Armenien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Environmental and Social Action Plan (ESAP)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Oct 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
232538481
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230365
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Armenien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Biodiversity
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Oct 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
232545552
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230365
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Armenien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Social Environment
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Oct 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
232523711
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230365
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Armenien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Biodiversity Action Plan
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Oct 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
232540001
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230365
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Armenien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Oct 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
227063318
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230365
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Armenien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 2 to ESIA report - Critical Habitat Assessment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - ESIA Disclosure and Consultation report
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 1 to ESIA report - Biodiversity Baseline
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Cumulative Impact Assessment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Project definition
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP)
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Conclusions And Recommendations
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Resettlement Framework
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Physical Environment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 3 to ESIA report - Appropriate Assessment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Environmental and Social Action Plan (ESAP)
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Biodiversity
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Social Environment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Biodiversity Action Plan
Related public register
24/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT
Andere Links
Übersicht
ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT
Datenblätter
ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Armenien: EIB Global vergibt 236-Mio.-Euro-Kredit für den Bau der Straße Sisian–Kadscharan

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Armenien: EIB Global vergibt 236-Mio.-Euro-Kredit für den Bau der Straße Sisian–Kadscharan
Andere Links
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 2 to ESIA report - Critical Habitat Assessment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - ESIA Disclosure and Consultation report
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 1 to ESIA report - Biodiversity Baseline
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Cumulative Impact Assessment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Project definition
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP)
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Conclusions And Recommendations
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Resettlement Framework
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT
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Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

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