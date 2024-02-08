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SEINE-MARITIME DEVELOPMENT DURABLE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
150.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 150.000.000 €
Bildung : 150.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
15/04/2024 : 150.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
14/02/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SEINE-MARITIME DEVELOPMENT DURABLE
Story zum Projekt
Klimaschutz beginnt in der Schule

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
14 November 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 15/04/2024
20230291
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SEINE-MARITIME DEVELOPMENT DURABLE
DEPARTEMENT DE LA SEINE-MARITIME
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 150 million
EUR 384 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the construction, reconstruction, extension and renovation of lower-secondary schools as well as the related educational and social infrastructure. It also concerns the upgrade of the departmental archives under the responsibility of the French Department of Seine-Maritime and the digitalisation of equipment and infrastructure.

The aim is to provide better learning conditions for students and the educational community, by upgrading the public education infrastructure and adapting the school network to changes in the local demand.

Additionality and Impact

The new and upgraded infrastructure financed by the EIB will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments in terms of pedagogical fit, energy efficiency, quality, health and safety, improving the provision of lower-secondary education. Through the support to education activities, the Project will favour positive externalities, including inclusive economic growth and increased productivity knowledge externalities, as well as climate and environmental externalities.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover educational activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, educational facilities may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to Urban Development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required by the competent authority. The public buildings will be required to at least meet the energy efficiency targets as defined in Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. Social and environmental aspects as well as any aspects related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
8 Februar 2024
15 April 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
14/02/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SEINE-MARITIME DEVELOPMENT DURABLE
Andere Links

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SEINE-MARITIME DEVELOPMENT DURABLE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Feb 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
190044239
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230291
Sektor(en)
Bildung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
14/02/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SEINE-MARITIME DEVELOPMENT DURABLE
Andere Links
Übersicht
SEINE-MARITIME DEVELOPMENT DURABLE
Datenblätter
SEINE-MARITIME DEVELOPMENT DURABLE
Story zum Projekt
Klimaschutz beginnt in der Schule

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Story zum Projekt
Klimaschutz beginnt in der Schule
Andere Links
Related public register
14/02/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SEINE-MARITIME DEVELOPMENT DURABLE

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