SEINE-MARITIME DEVELOPMENT DURABLE

Referenz: 20230291

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 14 November 2023

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

DEPARTEMENT DE LA SEINE-MARITIME

The project will finance the construction, reconstruction, extension and renovation of lower-secondary schools as well as the related educational and social infrastructure. It also concerns the upgrade of the departmental archives under the responsibility of the French Department of Seine-Maritime and the digitalisation of equipment and infrastructure.

Additionality and Impact

The new and upgraded infrastructure financed by the EIB will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments in terms of pedagogical fit, energy efficiency, quality, health and safety, improving the provision of lower-secondary education. Through the support to education activities, the Project will favour positive externalities, including inclusive economic growth and increased productivity knowledge externalities, as well as climate and environmental externalities.

Ziele

The aim is to provide better learning conditions for students and the educational community, by upgrading the public education infrastructure and adapting the school network to changes in the local demand.

Sektor(en)

Bildung - Erziehung und Unterricht

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 150 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 384 million

Umweltaspekte

Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover educational activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, educational facilities may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to Urban Development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required by the competent authority. The public buildings will be required to at least meet the energy efficiency targets as defined in Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. Social and environmental aspects as well as any aspects related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 15/04/2024