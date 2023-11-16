Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

FS TRENITALIA GREEN BOND

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
500.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Italien : 500.000.000 €
Verkehr : 500.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
7/12/2023 : 500.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
22/11/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FS TRENITALIA GREEN BOND
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB und FS-Gruppe – grüne Anleihe über 500 Mio. Euro für den Kauf von mehr als 100 Regionalzügen

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
12 Oktober 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 07/12/2023
20230281
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
FS TRENITALIA GREEN BOND
TRENITALIA SPA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1346 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the purchase of 102 new electric multiple units (EMUs), for regional rail services in Campania and Lazio, as well equipping these vehicles with European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS).

The aim is to replace life expired units which will be taken out of service and scrapped. The rolling stock will be in conformity with the applicable Technical Specifications for Interoperability (TSI). The services will be operated under Public Service Contracts (PSCs) with the regions. The PSCs for Campania and Lazio were directly awarded to Trenitalia for 2019-2033 and 2018-2032 respectively.

Additionality and Impact

The Project consists of the acquisition by Trenitalia of 102 new electric multiple units (EMUs). The EMUs are expected to be used for regional rail services in Campania and Lazio and will replace life expired units which will be taken out of service and scrapped.

The Project is expected to improve reliability, reduce maintenance, increase the level of comfort and accessibility for passengers. Preventing modal shift from rail to road may result in reduced vehicle operating costs, safety and environmental benefits.

EIB financing, with its long tenor andflexible features, better aligned to the Project's characteristics, will contribute to diversify the Borrower's funding structure in terms of maturity profile and optimise its capital structure.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project will have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain modal share in key sections of the passenger market that are most appropriately met by rail. The project does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). Any need for an EIA and/or Habitats Directive regarding the related facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) will be analysed during the appraisal. Any scrapping process of the replaced stock will also be checked during appraisal. The rolling stock will comply with the applicable Technical Specifications for Interoperability (TSI), including the Regulation 2014/1300 on the technical specifications for interoperability relating to accessibility of the Union's rail system for persons with disabilities and persons with reduced mobility (PMR).

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU or Directive 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the EU Court of Justice (OJEU), with publication of tender notices in the OJEU, as and where required. The contracts for the supply of rolling stock have already been placed. The call for competition and award notices were published in the OJEU (2015/S 147-272253, 2016/S 152-276413 and 2021/S 181-471957).

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
16 November 2023
7 Dezember 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
22/11/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FS TRENITALIA GREEN BOND
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB und FS-Gruppe – grüne Anleihe über 500 Mio. Euro für den Kauf von mehr als 100 Regionalzügen

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FS TRENITALIA GREEN BOND
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Nov 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
171666261
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230281
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
22/11/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FS TRENITALIA GREEN BOND
Andere Links
Übersicht
FS TRENITALIA GREEN BOND
Datenblätter
FS TRENITALIA GREEN BOND
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB und FS-Gruppe – grüne Anleihe über 500 Mio. Euro für den Kauf von mehr als 100 Regionalzügen

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB und FS-Gruppe – grüne Anleihe über 500 Mio. Euro für den Kauf von mehr als 100 Regionalzügen
Andere Links
Related public register
22/11/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FS TRENITALIA GREEN BOND

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen