SNCF SA GREEN BOND

EIB's involvement in a bond issuance process through a significant investment is expected to expand the issuer's green investor base, and thereby diversify its funding sources.





The bond is expected to meet issuer demand for labelled green product, in the context of the development of Capital Market Union objectives and European regulatory standards, including CSRD and the EU Green Bond Standard.





The operation is expected to have a material signalling effect, as EIB's expertise and involvement in selected green bond inssuances is expected to have a significant value for other investors in a market where the quality of green frameworks differs widely from issuer to another. EIB's involvement and review of the issuer's green bond financing framework will be a form of quality stamp and is expected to be highly appealing to green investors.





The set of underlying projects to be supported by the issuance of SNCF SA green bonds and to be financed under this operation are expected to be primarily part of the 2021-2030 Performance contract between the French State and SNCF Réseau, the railway infrastructure manager, SNCF SA subsidiary, which aims at accelerating the railway network modernisation effort carried out by SNCF Réseau over the next decade. The use of the proceeds under the green bond framework are expected to be in line with national and EU climate and sustainable transport objectives, and compliant with EIB sector eligibilities, therefore, consistent with the EIB and EU Taxonomy rules on climate-friendly infrastructures (Climate Action).





The envisaged investments will increase the quality, availability and reliability of rail services on the high traffic links of the French railway network. It is expected to generate time and vehicle operating cost savings, reduce the maintenance costs of the infrastructure and improve railway safety. It is expected to contribute to the modal shift from road to rail and, thereby, present environmental and road safety benefits and contributing to the development of Sustainable Transport in line with EU Objectives.