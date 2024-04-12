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PROJECT RED (I-EU TI)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
21.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 21.000.000 €
Industrie : 21.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
12/09/2024 : 21.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
23/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PROJECT RED (I-EU TI)
Story zum Projekt
Durchbruch bei Detektoren
Story zum Projekt
Kein Widerspruch
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
25 September 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 12/09/2024
20230241
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
PROJECT RED (I-EU TI)
Vigo Photonics SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 21 million
EUR 42 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the promoter's activities in research and development (R&D) of new photoni -electronic integration (PIC) technology, Infrared (IR) detectors and modules, as well as the related capital expenditures.

The aim is to develop and commercialise new photonic detector products.

Additionality and Impact

The project is line with the InvestEU objective of Thematic Innovation - Strategic Digital Technologies. The project contributes to the Public Policy Goal Innovation, Digital and Human Capital - RDI. The project consists of private sector investments in photonics. Photonics is recognised as one of the Key Enabling Technologies (KETs), having a decisive impact on the future of the European economy. Moreover, the project is in line with Europe's Digital Strategy, European Industrial Strategy, Digital Sovereignty, IPCEI (Important Project of Common European Interest) on microelectronics II and an enabler of the European Green Deal.

 

The project is expected to lead to the development and deployment of innovative product and process technologies, generating significant positive knowledge externalities. Moreover, photonics are an enabling technology that enables innovation, which results in productivity growth across all adopting sectors of the economy.

 

The promoter's strategy depends on significant RDI investments in order to lead the technology development. The promoter thus faces challenging financing needs. The EIB financing, with an innovative structure adapted to the risk profile of the company, allows the promoter to finance its investment plan and generates a positive crowding-in effect for other investors. The EIB loan offers the Company significant drawdown flexibility and a mid-term financing option. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project activities do not fall under Annexes I or II of the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU.

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
12 April 2024
12 September 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
23/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PROJECT RED (I-EU TI)
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL
Andere Links

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PROJECT RED (I-EU TI)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Oct 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
182001196
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230241
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
23/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PROJECT RED (I-EU TI)
Andere Links
Übersicht
PROJECT RED (I-EU TI)
Datenblätter
PROJECT RED (I-EU TI)
Story zum Projekt
Durchbruch bei Detektoren
Story zum Projekt
Kein Widerspruch
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Story zum Projekt
Durchbruch bei Detektoren
Story zum Projekt
Kein Widerspruch
Andere Links
Related public register
23/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PROJECT RED (I-EU TI)
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

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