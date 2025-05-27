PORT OF ROTTERDAM SHORE POWER

The Project covers investments into the electrification of the Port of Rotterdam, enabling the use of shore power for vessels while at berth. By avoiding the combustion of fossil fuels by vessels at berth, the Project has a significant positive impact on local pollution and noise levels in the port and in the wider port region and contributes to reducing the overall carbon emissions of maritime transport. The investments form an integral part of the Port's ambitions to improve its carbon footprint.

EIB's contribution to the Project is rated as very good, providing customized terms (such as flexible drawdowns or a grace period longer than market standard) and aiding greater diversification and stability of the Borrower's financing. Further its contribution is signalling positive market effects, ensuring the possibility to apply for AFIF subsidies, and offering annual project monitoring.

The proposed EIB loan, in combination with possible AFIF grants, enhances the financial feasibility of the investments and thereby contributes to the deployment of shore power and realisation of climate impact.