PORT OF ROTTERDAM SHORE POWER

Referenz: 20230181

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11 April 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

HAVENBEDRIJF ROTTERDAM NV,ROTTERDAM SHORE POWER BV

The project concerns investments in onshore electric power supply (OPS) equipment for vessels that berth at the main deep sea container terminals in Port of Rotterdam's Maasvlakte II, in particular at the APMT Maasvlakte II, ECT Delta South and ECT Euromax terminals. The investments will include the required grid connections, equipment, civil works, cabling works and connection systems.

Additionality and Impact

The Project covers investments into the electrification of the Port of Rotterdam, enabling the use of shore power for vessels while at berth. By avoiding the combustion of fossil fuels by vessels at berth, the Project has a significant positive impact on local pollution and noise levels in the port and in the wider port region and contributes to reducing the overall carbon emissions of maritime transport. The investments form an integral part of the Port's ambitions to improve its carbon footprint.

EIB's contribution to the Project is rated as very good, providing customized terms (such as flexible drawdowns or a grace period longer than market standard) and aiding greater diversification and stability of the Borrower's financing. Further its contribution is signalling positive market effects, ensuring the possibility to apply for AFIF subsidies, and offering annual project monitoring.

The proposed EIB loan, in combination with possible AFIF grants, enhances the financial feasibility of the investments and thereby contributes to the deployment of shore power and realisation of climate impact.

Ziele

The project will allow vessels that berth at the terminals to connect to OPS, turn of the auxiliary engines and save fuel. The investments form an integral part of the Port's ambitions to reduce greenhouse gas and polluting emissions.

Sektor(en)

Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 90 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 284 million

Umweltaspekte

The works included in the project do not fall under Annex I or II or the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, Marine Strategy Framework Directive 2008/56/EC and Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC will be checked during appraisal.

Auftragsvergabe

The procurement regime applicable to the project depends on the promoter that is implementing different parts of the project. The main promoter, Rotterdam Shore Power BV, has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would require the promoter to apply those rules. The second promoter is Havenbedrijf Rotterdam N.V. (the Port of Rotterdam). The Bank will require this promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 11/03/2026