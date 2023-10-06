CENTRALE SUPELEC - BREGUET

The Project creates positive externalities which generate economic returns to society that exceed those to the individuals and the operator. Therefore, the use of public financing is justified to ensure investment levels that are socially optimal. The Project also addresses a market failure with regard to the performance of early-stage research and development activities, for which the operator cannot capture sufficient financial benefits,, justifying public intervention.





CentraleSupelec can only borrow from EIB and CDC. EIB offers a financing with long tenor and grace period, in addition to an affordable pricing.