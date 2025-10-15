REGIONE MARCHE EU BLENDING

Unterzeichnung(en)
The project will support the Regione Marche measures in favour of local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps, targeting investments in digital transition, research and development, innovation, energy efficiency and renewable energy.
The aim is to provide funding to acceptable intermediaries so that they can offer financing to local final beneficiaries across EIB eligible sectors. A part of the loan might also support Energy Efficiency, Renewable Energy and other projects eligible under Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability objectives. SMEs are expected to represent at least 70% of the portion dedicated to SMEs and mid-caps.
The project eases financial constraints for SMEs and Midcaps in Marche region, known for its strong manufacturing sector. The operation thus addresses the failure in financial markets for SMEs and Midcaps arising from limited access and/or high cost of financing charged by creditors as a result of information asymmetries, lack of collateral and imperfect screening and monitoring. A part of the project will be dedicated to climate action & environmental sustainability, generating significant positive externalities through reduction of GHG emissions, and air, soil and water pollution. Thus, the operation facilitates the green transition of the production. All the SMEs and MidCaps will be located in transition regions, hence, reducing regional disparities in Italy. The project includes i) financial contributions, such as a financial benefit and a longer maturity, and ii) non contribution, such as innovative financing, crowding in and technical contribution and advisory.
In accordance with the EIB policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of environment, social and public procurement, the EIB will require such intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the final beneficiaries undertake to implement and operate the financed sub-projects in line with the requirements of the applicable national legislation and the applicable EU environmental and social legislation and EU procurement rules.
