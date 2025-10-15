REGIONE MARCHE EU BLENDING

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 5 März 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutACCEPTABLE BANK(S)
Ort
Beschreibung
The project will support the Regione Marche measures in favour of local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps, targeting investments in digital transition, research and development, innovation, energy efficiency and renewable energy.
Ziele
The aim is to provide funding to acceptable intermediaries so that they can offer financing to local final beneficiaries across EIB eligible sectors. A part of the loan might also support Energy Efficiency, Renewable Energy and other projects eligible under Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability objectives. SMEs are expected to represent at least 70% of the portion dedicated to SMEs and mid-caps.
Sektor(en)
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 60 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
not applicable
Umweltaspekte
In accordance with the EIB policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of environment, social and public procurement, the EIB will require such intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the final beneficiaries undertake to implement and operate the financed sub-projects in line with the requirements of the applicable national legislation and the applicable EU environmental and social legislation and EU procurement rules.
Auftragsvergabe
In accordance with the EIB policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of environment, social and public procurement, the EIB will require such intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the final beneficiaries undertake to implement and operate the financed sub-projects line with the requirements of the applicable national legislation and the applicable EU environmental and social legislation and EU procurement rules.
Projektstatus
Genehmigt - 15/10/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).