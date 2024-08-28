Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
EDELWEISS CLIMATE FUND

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
51.177.072,67 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Indien : 51.177.072,67 €
Industrie : 7.676.560,9 €
Energie : 43.500.511,77 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
25/07/2025 : 7.676.560,9 €
25/07/2025 : 43.500.511,77 €
Datenblätter
EDELWEISS CLIMATE FUND
EDELWEISS CLIMATE FUND
Veröffentlichungsdatum
10 Januar 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 25/07/2025
20230048
Projekttitel
EDELWEISS CLIMATE FUND
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
USD 60 million (EUR 54 million)
USD 300 million (EUR 270 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists in a climate fund focusing on India that supports decarbonisation and circular economy.

The fund will invest in greenfield projects (directly into assets / platforms) in India. Supported sectors include renewable energy (generation / transmission / distribution), transport decarbonisation (EV infrastructure), industrial decarbonisation (energy efficiency), digital infrastructure, water treatment and waste recycling / management.

Additionality and Impact

The operation contributes to the development of renewable energy infrastructure in India, as well as decarbonisation efforts in other sectors. It will thereby contribute to India's Intended Nationally Determined Contribution ("INDC").


The Fund has a focus on investments which will produce electricity from renewable energy sources (solar photovoltaic and associated transmission lines), addressing market failures of negative climate and environmental externalities through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation).


The individual projects are expected to have an excellent economic return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, projects under this operation are expected to generate a strong social benefit by producing clean and renewable power at a cost reasonably below the economic cost of fossil-fuel based alternatives in the country.


While the Fund only represents a small fraction of the overall investment needed, its contribution remains highly valuable and necessary. Its funding will serve as a catalyst for further progress in renewable energy and infrastructure projects that might otherwise be delayed or insufficiently supported by the market. The EIB's commitment to the Fund will be vital in unlocking the potential of this large sector and advancing India's sustainable development goals. The EIB will ensure the Fund will implement industry best practices in terms of governance and impact measurement standards.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The Fund will be required to have an environmental and social policy and the appropriate management systems in place so as to comply with the EIB's social requirements. The assessment of the environmental, climate and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the fund will have to carry out for each portfolio company and any underlying investment and, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments are in compliance with national law and in line with the principles and standards of relevant EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
28 August 2024
25 Juli 2025
EDELWEISS CLIMATE FUND
EDELWEISS CLIMATE FUND

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EDELWEISS CLIMATE FUND - GLOBAL GATEWAY
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Aug 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
217269950
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230048
Sektor(en)
Energie
Industrie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Indien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
EDELWEISS CLIMATE FUND
EDELWEISS CLIMATE FUND

