EAFRD CO-FINANCING ANDALUCIA 2023-27

By supporting the region of Andalusia's co-financing obligations for investments under the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD), the Project contributes to three of the EIB's primary policy objectives and to the horizontal objectives of Economic and Social Cohesion (100%) as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CAES, 41%).

The Project supports rural development through a broad range of investments, including in basic rural infrastructure, disaster recovery and prevention measures and natural-resource protection and sustainable use. Among the main impacts of the project are the use of more energy-efficient machinery and equipment used in agriculture, stronger resilience and better protection of forest eco-systems, as well as knowledge spillovers from the transmission of best practice in agriculture.

Finally, EIB's financing provides financial benefits, longer tenor, and flexible loan conditions. It also helps Andalusia diversify its financing sources and provides funding stability.