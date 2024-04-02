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        EAFRD CO-FINANCING ANDALUCIA 2023-27

        Unterzeichnung(en)

        Betrag
        28.500.000 €
        Länder
        Sektor(en)
        Spanien : 28.500.000 €
        Wasser, Abwasser : 568.717,5 €
        Dienstleistungen : 2.850.000 €
        Industrie : 7.125.000 €
        Landwirtschaft, Fischerei, Forstwirtschaft : 17.956.282,5 €
        Unterzeichnungsdatum
        19/06/2026 : 568.717,5 €
        19/06/2026 : 2.850.000 €
        19/06/2026 : 7.125.000 €
        19/06/2026 : 17.956.282,5 €
        Andere Links
        Related public register
        11/04/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EAFRD CO-FINANCING ANDALUCIA 2023-27

        Übersicht

        Veröffentlichungsdatum
        6 März 2024
        Projektstatus
        Referenz
        Unterzeichnet | 19/06/2026
        20220994
        Projekttitel
        Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
        EAFRD CO-FINANCING ANDALUCIA 2023-27
        COMUNIDAD AUTONOMA DE ANDALUCIA JUNTA DE ANDALUCIA
        Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
        Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
        EUR 95 million
        EUR 773 million
        Ort
        Sektor(en)
        Beschreibung
        Ziele

        The project consists in co-financing investment schemes supported by European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) in Andalusia within the Spanish Partnership Agreement 2023-2027.

        The aim is to accelerate the implementation of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan, boost long-term competitiveness and employment, while ensuring the sustainability of the local agricultural sector and rural economy.

        Zusätzlichkeit und Wirkung

        By supporting the region of Andalusia's co-financing obligations for investments under the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD), the Project contributes to three of the EIB's primary policy objectives and to the horizontal objectives of Economic and Social Cohesion (100%) as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CAES, 41%).

        The Project supports rural development through a broad range of investments, including in basic rural infrastructure, disaster recovery and prevention measures and natural-resource protection and sustainable use. Among the main impacts of the project are the use of more energy-efficient machinery and equipment used in agriculture, stronger resilience and better protection of forest eco-systems, as well as knowledge spillovers from the transmission of best practice in agriculture.

        Finally, EIB's financing provides financial benefits, longer tenor, and flexible loan conditions. It also helps Andalusia diversify its financing sources and provides funding stability.

        Umweltaspekte
        Auftragsvergabe

        Andalusia, as a Spanish region, is subject to national legislation that transposed Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU into the national environmental legislation. The EIB's appraisal will focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity in applying the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC and Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as relevant. The CAP Strategic Plan co-financed by the EAFRD is subject to an SEA. Some schemes in the Operational Programmes shall fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. All schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation. The applicability of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC will be reviewed at appraisal and during the allocation phase

        The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

        Phase
        In Prüfung
        Genehmigt
        Unterzeichnet
        2 April 2024
        19 Juni 2026
        Weitere Unterlagen
        11/04/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EAFRD CO-FINANCING ANDALUCIA 2023-27

        Haftungsausschluss

        Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
        Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

        Dokumente

        Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EAFRD CO-FINANCING ANDALUCIA 2023-27
        Datum der Veröffentlichung
        11 Apr 2024
        Sprache
        Englisch
        Bereich
        Finanzierung
        Nummer des Dokuments
        178516841
        Thema
        Umweltinformationen
        Art des Dokuments
        Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
        Projektnummer
        20220994
        Sektor(en)
        Landwirtschaft, Fischerei, Forstwirtschaft
        Wasser, Abwasser
        Industrie
        Dienstleistungen
        Regionen
        Europäische Union
        Länder
        Spanien
        Öffentlich zugänglich
        Jetzt herunterladen
        or Link zum projekt
        Link zum projekt
        Related public register
        11/04/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EAFRD CO-FINANCING ANDALUCIA 2023-27
        Andere Links
        Übersicht
        EAFRD CO-FINANCING ANDALUCIA 2023-27
        Datenblätter
        EAFRD CO-FINANCING ANDALUCIA 2023-27

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