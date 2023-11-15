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VOLVO CARS FUTURE OF TRANSPORT RDI

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
420.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Schweden : 420.000.000 €
Industrie : 420.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
2/01/2024 : 170.000.000 €
14/12/2023 : 250.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VOLVO CARS FUTURE OF TRANSPORT RDI
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Schweden: Volvo stellt mit EIB-Hilfe ganz auf Elektro um

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
18 Dezember 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 14/12/2023
20220932
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
VOLVO CARS FUTURE OF TRANSPORT RDI
VOLVO CAR CORP
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 420 million
EUR 924 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the promoter's investments for the development of a new all-electric vehicle platform, including all Research and Development (R&D) activities for the development of its first electric vehicle model based on this platform, the software development activities for the electric platform, safety enhancement and vehicle automation, R&D capital expenditures and specific next-generation advanced manufacturing technology development for fully electric vehicles.

The project concerns the promoter's investments for the development of electric vehicle innovative technologies, safety enhancement and vehicle automation technologies, and specific next-generation advanced manufacturing technology for fully electric vehicles. The project will contribute to the development of innovative vehicle electrification, vehicle automation and safety enhancing technologies, along with the development of advanced manufacturing technologies further enabling the affordability, efficiency, performance and therefore accelerated adoption in the market of electric vehicles, by helping to lower the remaining barriers to adoption and therefore leading to environmental externalities.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the promoter's investments to develop more sustainable and safer technologies for electric vehicles,including the development of innovative vehicle electrification technologies, innovative vehicle electronics architecture and safe automation technologies, resource-efficient advanced manufacturing technologies. It will contribute to improving electric vehicle performance, energy and resource efficiency, safety rating, reducing weight and charging time, reducing manufacturing cost and final price, and therefore lowering the barriers to adoption in the market. It will further knowledge creation and diffusion, through the promoter's R&D collaborations and patenting activities, and support continued reskilling and upskilling of the promoter's resources, thus leading to significant positive knowledge, safety, environmental and adoption externalities.


The investments contribute to the Bank's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" public policy objective, a part of them also to the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability policy objective. EIB financing supports the promoter's investments addressing market failures and gaps associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets for very innovative and still market-entry stage vehicle electrification, safe automation, digitalization and connectivity, and advanced manufacturing technologies, and those addressed by projects with positive knowledge, environmental, safety and adoption externalities generation.


The promoter's experienced management and project implementation capabilities, its focus on innovation and sustainability, its technology edge and industrialisation capability will help implement a sound and sustainable project, integrating positive environmental and social dimensions, contribute to addressing and mitigating market failures, and through its additionality, contribute to the Bank's policy objectives.


The Bank is able to provide a financial value added and capacity to extend a sizeable loan combined with an attractive tenor and disbursement availability periods, with the loan being highly relevant to the company. The EIB loan will further contribute to the diversification of the borrower's financing sources, of which a significant share consists of bonds, and constitutes a critical pillar for the project funding. By that, it is also expected to attract other lenders, mitigating the refinancing risk and facilitating access to other commercial funding sources.


The Bank's technical contribution and advice is explained by the guidance provided to align the Project scope with policy objectives at Project origination.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The R&D activities will be carried out in already existing and authorised R&D facilities. The project does not fall under any of Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive - Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU and therefore it does not require screening or an EIA Report. Nevertheless, all environmental aspects including possible environmental and operational authorisations will be reviewed during the due diligence process.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
15 November 2023
14 Dezember 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
03/01/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VOLVO CARS FUTURE OF TRANSPORT RDI
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Schweden: Volvo stellt mit EIB-Hilfe ganz auf Elektro um

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VOLVO CARS FUTURE OF TRANSPORT RDI
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Jan 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
171580216
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220932
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Schweden
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VOLVO CARS FUTURE OF TRANSPORT RDI
Andere Links
Übersicht
VOLVO CARS FUTURE OF TRANSPORT RDI
Datenblätter
VOLVO CARS FUTURE OF TRANSPORT RDI
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Schweden: Volvo stellt mit EIB-Hilfe ganz auf Elektro um

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Schweden: Volvo stellt mit EIB-Hilfe ganz auf Elektro um
Andere Links
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VOLVO CARS FUTURE OF TRANSPORT RDI

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