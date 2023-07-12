OERSTED - RE-POWER EU FRAMEWORK LOAN

The operation entails a framework loan for the development, implementation and operation of offshore wind farms in the EU. The project portfolio increases renewable energy generation capacity and therefore it contributes to the EU-wide targets of energy from renewable energy sources, including RED2, and RePowerEU. It will further contribute to the renewable energy targets laid out in the National Energy and Climate Plans (NECPs).

The operation contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy, on Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability as well as partially towards Economic and Social Cohesion (for the percentage of the funds expected to be allocated in offshore wind farms in Poland).

The project portfolio produces electricity from low carbon sources (offshore wind), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation).

Moreover, the project provides new generation capacity in a sector characterised by incomplete markets, relying on contracts with exposure to residual market risks. It is therefore expected to contribute also to the policy objective of supporting market integration of renewable energy projects.

The operation is expected to yield good quality and results, thanks to avoided GHG emissions, fair employment creation and governance arrangements.





EIB's contribution to the project stems from the combination of a financial advantage, flexible terms of the loan, and helping to crowd-in other financiers, thereby facilitating its full financing and implementation.



