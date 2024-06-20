CENTRAL ITALY EARTHQUAKE RECOVERY FL PHASE 2

The operation concerns the rehabilitation of buildings and infrastructure damaged by earthquake events that affected four Italian regions (Abruzzo, Lazio, Marche and Umbria) from August 2016 until January 2017. Investments include the rehabilitation residential and non-residential private buildings, public buildings (including schools, hospitals, social houses, and municipal buildings), urban infrastructure (including integrated water cycle network, public facilities and local roads), and adaptation measures, primarily landslide consolidation.

The Project addresses multiple market failures, including the financial market failure in terms of timing and availability of funds to support post-disaster recovery. In addition, the operation delivers more resilient public buildings and infrastructure supporting the increased availability and quality of public goods, including education and healthcare.





In addition to restoring of normal living and operating conditions for affected communities and businesses, rehabilitation investments are complemented by tailored initiatives for social and economic recovery of affected communities that are financed by national resources.





The foreseen investment is plan-led and builds upon relevant urban and regional development plans as well as relevant resilience strategies and a clear legal framework. Building rehabilitation will improve seismic resilience in compliance with the relevant national requirements and dedicated energy efficiency support actions will help deliver rehabilitated buildings with substantially improved energy performance.





The recovery effort is implemented by a multi-level governance system coordinated by the Special Commissioner for post-earthquake reconstruction acting as project promoter.





Financially, EIB's advantageous conditions and long tenor will contribute to improving the sustainability of the Borrowers' debt repayment capacity and optimise national resources.