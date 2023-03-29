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EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
110.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Österreich : 110.000.000 €
Energie : 110.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
2/06/2023 : 110.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Beurteilung Kabeltrasse für Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - UVE Fachbeitrag: Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Stellungnahme
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - Ergänzung Naturschutz
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - UVE Fachbeitrag Ökologie
Related public register
22/08/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - UVE Fachbeitrag Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - UVE-Fachbeitrag Ökologie
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Forschungsbericht Schwarzstorch
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - UVE Zusammenfassung
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - Umweltauswirkungen der Vorhabensänderung
Related public register
22/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - Fachbeitrag: Wildökologie und Jagd
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Fachbeitrag: Tiere und Pflanzen sowie deren Lebensräume - Bewertung
Related public register
22/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - UVE Zusammenfassung
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - Tiere Pflanzen Lebensräume
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Umweltauswirkung der Vorhabensänderung
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Technische Beschreibung der Änderungen
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Fachbeitrag: Wildökologie
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Fachbeitrag: Tiere und Pflanzen sowie deren Lebensräume
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Nachreichung zum UVE Fachbeitrag Naturschutz
Related public register
22/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - Fachbeitrag: Mensch, Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden
Related public register
22/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - Fachbeitrag Waldökologie und Forst.
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Fachbeitrag: Mensch, Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Übersichtsplan - Siedlungsräume und Immissionspunkte
Related public register
22/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - Fachbeitrag: Tiere, Pflanzen, Lebensräume
Related public register
22/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - Übersichtsplan - Immissionspunkte
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - UVE Zusammenfassung
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Übersichtsplan - Siedlungsräume und Fotopunkte
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Leitbild Lenkungsmaßnahmen Rotmilan
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Fachbeitrag: Jagd- und Forstwirtschaft
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - UVE-Zusammenfassung
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Ergänzung Fachbeitrag Tiere und Pflanzen
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Österreich: EIB kofinanziert EVN-Investitionen in Windparks

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
31 Juli 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 02/06/2023
20220804
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN
EVN NATURKRAFT ERZEUGUNGSGESELLSCHAFT MBH
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 110 million
EUR 147 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the promoter's investments in onshore wind farms in Austria. Completion of the selected projects is planned for the beginning of 2025.

The aim is to primarily reduce carbon and air pollution emissions. Moreover, the onshore wind farms will foster the integration of new, variable renewable generation technologies in the market. Ultimately, the purpose is to support the development of new renewable capacities with more market-exposed structures.

Additionality and Impact

This operation concerns the development and operation of a portfolio of onshore wind farms in Austria. They will support the 2030 targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan of Austria and the REPowerEU action plan.


The financing of this project also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy, Climate Action as well as on Economic and Social Cohesion.


As the projects will produce electricity from low carbon sources, they will address the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation).


The project will rely on revenues from (i) market premiums obtained through a competitive auction, and (ii) the wholesale market, thereby the project improves market efficiency and competition.


In terms of project results, the projects are expected to have a positive economic return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, the projects will generate a positive social benefit by generating clean and renewable power at a cost (LCOE) reasonably below the cost of fossil-fuel based alternatives in Austria. On project quality, the projects are supported by adequate capabilities / governance of the promoter. 


Overall, the financing through the EIB will strengthen the promoter's capability to increase its capacity of renewable energy, complement other financing sources. EIB's customised terms are highly appreciated by the company. Therefore, the loan is expected to provide a positive signalling effect in the market and crowd in complementary financing sources.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Wind farms fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. Overhead transmission lines for the interconnection of the schemes to the grid falling under the Annex I due to their technical characteristics will be expected to be subject in all cases to an EIA process. The EIB will assess compliance with applicable EU Directives during appraisal, in particular concerning cumulative impacts and potential impacts on nature conservation sites.

The European Commission has exempted all contracts which are being awarded to implement electricity generation projects in Austria from the scope of the Utilities Directive. No public procurement is therefore required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
29 März 2023
2 Juni 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Beurteilung Kabeltrasse für Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - UVE Fachbeitrag: Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Stellungnahme
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - Ergänzung Naturschutz
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - UVE Fachbeitrag Ökologie
22/08/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - UVE Fachbeitrag Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden
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23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Fachbeitrag: Tiere und Pflanzen sowie deren Lebensräume - Bewertung
22/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - UVE Zusammenfassung
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - Tiere Pflanzen Lebensräume
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Umweltauswirkung der Vorhabensänderung
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Technische Beschreibung der Änderungen
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Fachbeitrag: Wildökologie
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Fachbeitrag: Tiere und Pflanzen sowie deren Lebensräume
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Nachreichung zum UVE Fachbeitrag Naturschutz
22/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - Fachbeitrag: Mensch, Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden
22/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - Fachbeitrag Waldökologie und Forst.
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Fachbeitrag: Mensch, Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Übersichtsplan - Siedlungsräume und Immissionspunkte
22/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - Fachbeitrag: Tiere, Pflanzen, Lebensräume
22/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - Übersichtsplan - Immissionspunkte
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - UVE Zusammenfassung
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Übersichtsplan - Siedlungsräume und Fotopunkte
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Leitbild Lenkungsmaßnahmen Rotmilan
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Fachbeitrag: Jagd- und Forstwirtschaft
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - UVE-Zusammenfassung
23/08/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Ergänzung Fachbeitrag Tiere und Pflanzen
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Österreich: EIB kofinanziert EVN-Investitionen in Windparks

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

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Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Beurteilung Kabeltrasse für Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
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23 Aug 2023
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EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN
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EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN
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