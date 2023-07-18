INSEAD RENOVATION CAMPUS EUROPE 2

The Project is eligible under the Bank's Innovation, Digital and Human Capital Public Policy Goal as well as EU public policy goals associated with the European Higher Education Area and the new European Skills Agenda. INSEAD is one of the world's top business schools for start-up founders, with 685 start-ups created by INSEAD alumni since 2006.





The project supports investments in the quality of the campus infrastructure of INSEAD. The project is expected to improve INSEAD's learning, teaching and research spaces in line with its growth strategy and the demands of the 21st century.





The renovated and new buildings will meet high energy-efficiency standards and will include renewable energy sources in the form of geothermal and solar installations.





The unsecured EIB financing will provide a strong signal to other financiers for the current phase as well as the next phase of INSEAD's campus development programme.







