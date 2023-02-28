HMC SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE

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Übersicht
- Gesundheit - Gesundheits- und Sozialwesen
The first phase of a comprehensive renovation and upgrade of Haaglanden Medical Centre (HMC), a top clinical hospital in The Hague.
Haaglanden Medisch Centrum has developed a long-term development plan to ensure its status as a top clinical hospital, to improve the quality of services at sustainable costs and to optimise the facilities for its patients and staff. Upon completion of the project, expected in 2030, HMC Antoniushove shall provide planned forms of care, in particular low-clinical, low-complexity care and oncological care, whereby HMC Westeinde is and remains the centre for highly complex and acute care. The clinical functions from the Bronovo site will be transferred in phases to the two other hospital sites, and HMC Bronovo will be rehabilitated for a medical use to be defined, including planned outpatient care and diagnostics. The project also aims to improve the environmental efficiency of the three hospital sites.
The project supports the EIB's "Health" policy objective and aims to provide higher quality and more accessible healthcare services, responding to the demographic trends and requirements of the metropolitan region of The Hague. Investments in the health sector generate positive externalities that include, but are not limited to, containment of communicable and non-communicable diseases and their negative effect on individuals, as well as the indirect impact on economic productivity from a healthier workforce and population.
The project covers the investment plan of Stichting Haaglanden Medisch Centrum ("HMC") a top-clinical teaching hospital located in The Hague, in the Netherlands. Two of the existing three hospital sites will be rehabilitated to consolidate the clinical activities in a revised and more efficient layout. Part of the project is the rehabilitation of the third facility, for a future medical use to be defined. The project will improve the efficiency and quality of HMC's healthcare services and is in line with EU and EIB policy objectives for the healthcare sector.
The Bank can provide long-term financings, thereby aligning maturities to the economic life of the investment, and facilitate disbursements over a prolonged period of time, in line with the project's construction timeline. In parallel, the EIB also adds to the depth and length of HMC's funding options, acting alongside commercial and national promotional banks.
Hospitals are not explicitly mentioned in the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU,though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive concerning urban development. The Bank's services will verify appraisal during the screening decision of the Competent Authority. It is expected that the project will bear more comprehensive benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.
Haftungsausschluss
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