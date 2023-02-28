Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

HMC SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
110.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Niederlande : 110.000.000 €
Gesundheit : 110.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
28/04/2023 : 110.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
07/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HMC SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Niederlande: HMC erhält EIB-Kredit über 110 Millionen Euro für Modernisierung
Story zum Projekt
Die EU liefert: Klimabewusste Gesundheitsversorgung in den Niederlanden

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
23 Dezember 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 28/04/2023
20220677
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
HMC SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE
STICHTING HAAGLANDEN MEDISCH CENTRUM
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 175 million
EUR 350 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The first phase of a comprehensive renovation and upgrade of Haaglanden Medical Centre (HMC), a top clinical hospital in The Hague.

Haaglanden Medisch Centrum has developed a long-term development plan to ensure its status as a top clinical hospital, to improve the quality of services at sustainable costs and to optimise the facilities for its patients and staff. Upon completion of the project, expected in 2030, HMC Antoniushove shall provide planned forms of care, in particular low-clinical, low-complexity care and oncological care, whereby HMC Westeinde is and remains the centre for highly complex and acute care. The clinical functions from the Bronovo site will be transferred in phases to the two other hospital sites, and HMC Bronovo will be rehabilitated for a medical use to be defined, including planned outpatient care and diagnostics. The project also aims to improve the environmental efficiency of the three hospital sites.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the EIB's "Health" policy objective and aims to provide higher quality and more accessible healthcare services, responding to the demographic trends and requirements of the metropolitan region of The Hague. Investments in the health sector generate positive externalities that include, but are not limited to, containment of communicable and non-communicable diseases and their negative effect on individuals, as well as the indirect impact on economic productivity from a healthier workforce and population.


﻿The project covers the investment plan of Stichting Haaglanden Medisch Centrum ("HMC") a top-clinical teaching hospital located in The Hague, in the Netherlands. Two of the existing three hospital sites will be rehabilitated to consolidate the clinical activities in a revised and more efficient layout. Part of the project is the rehabilitation of the third facility, for a future medical use to be defined. The project will improve the efficiency and quality of HMC's healthcare services and is in line with EU and EIB policy objectives for the healthcare sector.


The Bank can provide long-term financings, thereby aligning maturities to the economic life of the investment, and facilitate disbursements over a prolonged period of time, in line with the project's construction timeline. In parallel, the EIB also adds to the depth and length of HMC's funding options, acting alongside commercial and national promotional banks.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Hospitals are not explicitly mentioned in the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU,though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive concerning urban development. The Bank's services will verify appraisal during the screening decision of the Competent Authority. It is expected that the project will bear more comprehensive benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
28 Februar 2023
28 April 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
07/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HMC SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Niederlande: HMC erhält EIB-Kredit über 110 Millionen Euro für Modernisierung

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HMC SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Mar 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
165821342
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220677
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Niederlande
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
07/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HMC SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE
Andere Links
Übersicht
HMC SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE
Datenblätter
HMC SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Niederlande: HMC erhält EIB-Kredit über 110 Millionen Euro für Modernisierung
Story zum Projekt
Die EU liefert: Klimabewusste Gesundheitsversorgung in den Niederlanden

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Niederlande: HMC erhält EIB-Kredit über 110 Millionen Euro für Modernisierung
Story zum Projekt
Die EU liefert: Klimabewusste Gesundheitsversorgung in den Niederlanden
Andere Links
Related public register
07/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HMC SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen