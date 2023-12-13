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RAILWAY DEVELOPMENT FRAMEWORK LOAN CROATIA

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
400.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Kroatien : 400.000.000 €
Verkehr : 400.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
22/01/2024 : 400.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
19/12/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RAILWAY DEVELOPMENT FRAMEWORK LOAN CROATIA
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Kroatien: Grüner EIB-Kredit von 400 Mio. Euro für die Bahn
Related sub-project
UPGRADE OF TEN-T SECTION KRIZEVCI-STATE BORDER
Related sub-project
CROATIA TRACK MAINTENANCE MACHINERY
Related sub-project
CROATIA ROLLING STOCK

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
27 September 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 22/01/2024
20220660
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
RAILWAY DEVELOPMENT FRAMEWORK LOAN CROATIA
MINISTRY OF MARITIME AFFAIRS, TRANSPORT AND INFRASTRUCTURE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 900 million
EUR 2600 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The framework loan will finance railway transport infrastructure projects developed by Croatia's Ministry of Sea, Transport and Infrastructure. The related projects will support sustainable development in Croatia in line with national transport and regional development plans.

The aim is to improve strategic railway infrastructure and rolling stock across the country. The related transport investments will have to be in line with the EIB"s Transport Lending Policy.

Additionality and Impact

The proposed operation will support strategic transport projects in the railway sector in Croatia, developed under the responsibility of the Ministry of Sea, Transport and Infrastructure (MSTI). Through the EIB framework loan, the Bank will continue to contribute to Croatia's socio-economic development, enhancing railway development and therefore creating better connectivity.


The project pipeline includes a number of important projects including the introduction of locally emission free trains replacing diesel powered trains. Further projects include the introduction of a new nationwide railway communications system enabling significantly improved operations and the rehabilitation of presently almost unusable infrastructure back into usable state in otherwise insufficiently connected regions. The entire pipeline aligns strongly with the strategic planning and long term transport objectives of Croatia. 


The Bank's support to the first sectoral framework loan in Croatia would also bring significant benefits in terms of (i) the Bank's favourable financing terms (long tenor of up to 30 years, aligned with the economic life of the financed railway assets, grace, bullet repayment option, flexible disbursement tranches); (ii) the Bank's participation would enhance Croatia's absorption capacity and rate of EU funds under the Operational Program Cohesion and Competitiveness 2021-2027 and Recovery and Resilience Facility. The EIB FL is expected to have a signalling effect on the market and enabling the realisation of a number of investment schemes/ projects, that otherwise may not have materialised. Finally, the EIB framework loan is the most suitable financing modality to support projects at different degree of maturity (under implementation and new investments) in a consistent and well-coordinated manner, hence generating replicability of similar investment strategies in future.  

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The projects may fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU). Compliance with the EIA Directive in addition to the SEA Directive (2001/42/EC) and Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively) is to be assessed during appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU and Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
13 Dezember 2023
22 Januar 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
19/12/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RAILWAY DEVELOPMENT FRAMEWORK LOAN CROATIA
Projekte zum thema
Related sub-project
UPGRADE OF TEN-T SECTION KRIZEVCI-STATE BORDER
Related sub-project
CROATIA TRACK MAINTENANCE MACHINERY
Related sub-project
CROATIA ROLLING STOCK
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Kroatien: Grüner EIB-Kredit von 400 Mio. Euro für die Bahn

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RAILWAY DEVELOPMENT FRAMEWORK LOAN CROATIA
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
178976240
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220660
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Kroatien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
19/12/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RAILWAY DEVELOPMENT FRAMEWORK LOAN CROATIA
Andere Links
Übersicht
RAILWAY DEVELOPMENT FRAMEWORK LOAN CROATIA
Datenblätter
RAILWAY DEVELOPMENT FRAMEWORK LOAN CROATIA
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Kroatien: Grüner EIB-Kredit von 400 Mio. Euro für die Bahn
Related sub-project
UPGRADE OF TEN-T SECTION KRIZEVCI-STATE BORDER
Related sub-project
CROATIA TRACK MAINTENANCE MACHINERY
Related sub-project
CROATIA ROLLING STOCK

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Kroatien: Grüner EIB-Kredit von 400 Mio. Euro für die Bahn
Andere Links
Related public register
19/12/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RAILWAY DEVELOPMENT FRAMEWORK LOAN CROATIA
Related sub-project
UPGRADE OF TEN-T SECTION KRIZEVCI-STATE BORDER
Related sub-project
CROATIA TRACK MAINTENANCE MACHINERY
Related sub-project
CROATIA ROLLING STOCK

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