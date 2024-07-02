UPGRADE OF TEN-T SECTION KRIZEVCI-STATE BORDER

Referenz: 20240702

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10 November 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

MINISTRY OF MARITIME AFFAIRS, TRANSPORT AND INFRASTRUCTURE

The project will finance the reconstruction of the existing track and the construction of the second track on the section Križevci - Koprivnica to the state border with Hungary to be implemented by HZ Infrastruktura (HZI). This large scheme represents an allocation under the EIB operation “Railway Development Framework Loan Croatia 2022-0660”, signed in 2024.

Ziele

The revitalisation of the existing railway infrastructure will improve national railway resilience and contribute to enhance connectivity of people and/or goods.

Sektor(en)

Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 92 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 469 million

Umweltaspekte

Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group’s environmental and social policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung