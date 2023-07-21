ENAV AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE

The overall purpose of the Project is to modernise and digitalise the air navigation infrastructure and air traffic management systems in Italy in accordance with the latest international standards. In particular, it will be aligned with the latest version of the European Air Traffic Management (ATM) Master Plan and the Single European Sky (SES) regulations, a key element of European air transport policy. SES infrastructure is included in the priority TEN-T network and investments will be partially implemented in less-developed regions, making the Project, therefore, eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and under Article 309 point (c) common interest.

EIB loan to ENAV has a longer tenor and availability period and a more flexible drawdown terms than those applied by other lenders. Those features, along with a competitive pricing, will materially contribute to support ENAV's capex plan in the coming years.