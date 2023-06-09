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TYLKO (IEU FT)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
7.500.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 7.500.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 7.500.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
1/09/2023 : 7.500.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TYLKO (IEU FT)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: InvestEU – Förderung kleiner innovativer Firmen: EIB-Kredit für Forschung und Entwicklung bei Tylko
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU FUTURE TECH (INVESTEU VD) PL

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
25 September 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 01/09/2023
20220635
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
TYLKO (IEU FT)
TYLKO SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 8 million
EUR 25 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Tylko has developed a software-enabled furniture design platform. The project supports this innovative Polish company in its continuous technology innovation and international expansion.

The aim is to support Tylko's investments in research, development and innovation to expand its product portfolio and contribute further to the digitalisation of the furniture industry in Poland. The company's expansion also brings a significant impact over the strategic furniture industry in the country, in terms of job creation and modernisation.

Additionality and Impact


The proposed operation addresses the Future Technologies Main Policy Priority Area under the InvestEU Research, Innovation and Digitalisation Window (RIDW). More specifically, it targets digital technologies for the manufacturing sector.



The project will help Tylko to further innovate in its technology and product by engaging the consumer in the design of a broad range of customisable and modular furniture pieces, and by digitising the supply chain and the information flows with manufacturers and business partners.



﻿The EIB investment supports a Polish SME that leverages its proprietary software to digitise and cross pollinate across the wider furniture value chain, with the potential to become a leader in the parametric furniture design space in Europe.



﻿The EIB's participation is expected to have a positive signalling effect, crowding in more equity funding to Tylko. The innovative financing package provided by EIB is tailor made to the needs of the Company who will need to focus on the implementation of its R&D roadmap while building scale, product portfolio and entering new markets.



Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The related activities will be performed in existing buildings and are not expected to have any relevant environmental impact. These will therefore do not fall under the annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending Directive 2011/92/EU). An EIA is therefore not required.

Tylko has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
9 Juni 2023
1 September 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
20/10/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TYLKO (IEU FT)
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU FUTURE TECH (INVESTEU VD) PL
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: InvestEU – Förderung kleiner innovativer Firmen: EIB-Kredit für Forschung und Entwicklung bei Tylko

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TYLKO (IEU FT)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Oct 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
160583457
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220635
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TYLKO (IEU FT)
Andere Links
Übersicht
TYLKO (IEU FT)
Datenblätter
TYLKO (IEU FT)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: InvestEU – Förderung kleiner innovativer Firmen: EIB-Kredit für Forschung und Entwicklung bei Tylko
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU FUTURE TECH (INVESTEU VD) PL

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: InvestEU – Förderung kleiner innovativer Firmen: EIB-Kredit für Forschung und Entwicklung bei Tylko
Andere Links
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TYLKO (IEU FT)
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU FUTURE TECH (INVESTEU VD) PL

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