TYLKO (IEU FT)

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Tylko has developed a software-enabled furniture design platform. The project supports this innovative Polish company in its continuous technology innovation and international expansion.
The aim is to support Tylko's investments in research, development and innovation to expand its product portfolio and contribute further to the digitalisation of the furniture industry in Poland. The company's expansion also brings a significant impact over the strategic furniture industry in the country, in terms of job creation and modernisation.
The proposed operation addresses the Future Technologies Main Policy Priority Area under the InvestEU Research, Innovation and Digitalisation Window (RIDW). More specifically, it targets digital technologies for the manufacturing sector.
The project will help Tylko to further innovate in its technology and product by engaging the consumer in the design of a broad range of customisable and modular furniture pieces, and by digitising the supply chain and the information flows with manufacturers and business partners.
The EIB investment supports a Polish SME that leverages its proprietary software to digitise and cross pollinate across the wider furniture value chain, with the potential to become a leader in the parametric furniture design space in Europe.
The EIB's participation is expected to have a positive signalling effect, crowding in more equity funding to Tylko. The innovative financing package provided by EIB is tailor made to the needs of the Company who will need to focus on the implementation of its R&D roadmap while building scale, product portfolio and entering new markets.
The related activities will be performed in existing buildings and are not expected to have any relevant environmental impact. These will therefore do not fall under the annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending Directive 2011/92/EU). An EIA is therefore not required.
Tylko has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
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Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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