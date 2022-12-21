PORTUGAL SOLID WASTE INVESTMENT PLAN II

Municipal waste management service is considered a "public good". The fact that the service is not provided through a network limits the promoter's ability to exclude someone enjoying the service. The project addresses a number of additional market failures by contributing to generate positive externalities and to mitigate existing negative externalities, notably by reducing greenhouse gases; by protecting the environment, public health, and saving energy as well as costs related to environmental protection. With this project, the EIB financing will help to reduce negative externalities while strengthening the positive externalities for the targeted regions. The project will also address a sub-optimal investment situation in the Portuguese solid waste sector. The EIB long-term financing will be addressing a market failure in relation to the provision of finance in the size and tenors needed to carry out the investment backlog of projects to provide solid waste-essential services at affordable prices for the population.