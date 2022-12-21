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PORTUGAL SOLID WASTE INVESTMENT PLAN II

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
100.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Portugal : 100.000.000 €
Müllbeseitigung : 100.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
23/12/2022 : 100.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PORTUGAL SOLID WASTE INVESTMENT PLAN II
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: EIB vergibt 100 Millionen Euro an EGF für kommunale Abfallwirtschaft
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: EIB vergibt grünen Kredit von 450 Millionen Euro an REN für Ausbau des Stromübertragungsnetzes
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und TMB unterzeichnen Beratungsvertrag zur Prävention von Belästigungen im öffentlichen Nahverkehr

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
22 November 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 23/12/2022
20220609
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
PORTUGAL SOLID WASTE INVESTMENT PLAN II
EMPRESA GERAL DO FOMENTO SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
EUR 202 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Müllbeseitigung - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the 2022-2024 investment programme of the promoter focussing on the implementation of various components in the solid waste sector in Portugal. It consists of a number of geographically dispersed investments throughout the service areas covered by the promoter and its 11 subsidiaries respectively.

The project will contribute to achieving compliance with the national and EU regulations on waste management and circular economy. The project is also a stepping stone in implementing the National Strategic Plan on Urban Waste Management.

Additionality and Impact

Municipal waste management service is considered a "public good". The fact that the service is not provided through a network limits the promoter's ability to exclude someone enjoying the service. The project addresses a number of additional market failures by contributing to generate positive externalities and to mitigate existing negative externalities, notably by reducing greenhouse gases; by protecting the environment, public health, and saving energy as well as costs related to environmental protection. With this project, the EIB financing will help to reduce negative externalities while strengthening the positive externalities for the targeted regions. The project will also address a sub-optimal investment situation in the Portuguese solid waste sector. The EIB long-term financing will be addressing a market failure in relation to the provision of finance in the size and tenors needed to carry out the investment backlog of projects to provide solid waste-essential services at affordable prices for the population.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Due to their technical characteristics, some facilities are likely to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. Compliance with the said Directive as well as with SEA Directive (2001/42/EC), Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) will be examined by the EIB during appraisal.

Contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation. EIB preliminary assessment of the promoter, its subsidiaries holding concessions, and the concessions contracts has led to the conclusion that the concessionaires are private bodies not subject to EU directives on public procurement (2014/24/EU), concessions (2014/23/EU) or water, energy, transport and postal service sectors (2014/25/EU).

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
21 Dezember 2022
23 Dezember 2022
Weitere Unterlagen
24/12/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PORTUGAL SOLID WASTE INVESTMENT PLAN II
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: EIB vergibt 100 Millionen Euro an EGF für kommunale Abfallwirtschaft
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: EIB vergibt grünen Kredit von 450 Millionen Euro an REN für Ausbau des Stromübertragungsnetzes
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und TMB unterzeichnen Beratungsvertrag zur Prävention von Belästigungen im öffentlichen Nahverkehr

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PORTUGAL SOLID WASTE INVESTMENT PLAN II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Dec 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
161009919
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220609
Sektor(en)
Müllbeseitigung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Portugal
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PORTUGAL SOLID WASTE INVESTMENT PLAN II
Andere Links
Übersicht
PORTUGAL SOLID WASTE INVESTMENT PLAN II
Datenblätter
PORTUGAL SOLID WASTE INVESTMENT PLAN II
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: EIB vergibt 100 Millionen Euro an EGF für kommunale Abfallwirtschaft
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: EIB vergibt grünen Kredit von 450 Millionen Euro an REN für Ausbau des Stromübertragungsnetzes
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und TMB unterzeichnen Beratungsvertrag zur Prävention von Belästigungen im öffentlichen Nahverkehr

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: EIB vergibt 100 Millionen Euro an EGF für kommunale Abfallwirtschaft
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: EIB vergibt grünen Kredit von 450 Millionen Euro an REN für Ausbau des Stromübertragungsnetzes
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und TMB unterzeichnen Beratungsvertrag zur Prävention von Belästigungen im öffentlichen Nahverkehr
Andere Links
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PORTUGAL SOLID WASTE INVESTMENT PLAN II

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