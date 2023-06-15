ELDRIVE - CHARGING STATION NETWORK (IEU GT)

The Project concerns the deployment of EV charging infrastructure in Bulgaria, Romania, Lithuania and Latvia, which have very low baselines in the electric mobility field. In line with EU and EIB objectives of sustainable transport and decarbonisation, the Project helps to mitigate market failures in transport by financing EV charging infrastructure, which generates environmental benefits as well as wider benefits in EV adoption and commercialisation of EV charging operations in Europe. The Project's most important economic benefit is that it contributes to the decarbonisation of transport, therefore reduced emissions and improved air quality. The EIB's involvement provides additional financial flexibility and unlocks long term funding for the project implementation.





Overall, EIB's intervention will provide equity-like risk capital for the Company at a critical time in its development and the scaling up of its network. This will enable the Company to reach critical size across four countries and to become a leading charging point operator across the region.





The EIB will be in a position to offer terms (tenor, availability, repayment flexibility) that go beyond what the market can offer. The EIB is also able to accompany the borrower across 4 countries which is not always possible for market players.





The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.