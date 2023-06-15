Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

ELDRIVE - CHARGING STATION NETWORK (IEU GT)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
40.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Bulgarien : 6.789.600 €
Litauen : 13.448.400 €
Rumänien : 19.762.000 €
Verkehr : 40.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
21/12/2023 : 6.789.600 €
21/12/2023 : 13.448.400 €
21/12/2023 : 19.762.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
17/06/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ELDRIVE - CHARGING STATION NETWORK (IEU GT)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
InvestEU: EIB-Kredit von 40 Mio. Euro an Eldrive für Ausbau von E-Ladenetzen in Bulgarien, Litauen und Rumänien
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE I

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
16 Juni 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 21/12/2023
20220550
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ELDRIVE - CHARGING STATION NETWORK (IEU GT)
EMOBILITY INTERNATIONAL AD
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 40 million
EUR 146 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns will finance the deployment of 10,574 electric vehicle charging (EVC) stations in Bulgaria, Romania, Lithuania and Latvia.

The aim is to speed up the electrification of road transport in Europe, by providing EVC infrastructure and making EV stations widely and easily available, thus contribute to fight climate change and air pollution. The project also supports a wide range of EU policies and contributes to achieve EU decarbonisation objectives. Specifically, it contributes to the EU Green Deal objective to reach one million public EV chargers and alternative fuel refuelling stations in the EU by 2025. It also supports the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy target of one million EV public recharging points in the EU by 2025 and 3 million by 2030.

Additionality and Impact

The Project concerns the deployment of EV charging infrastructure in Bulgaria, Romania, Lithuania and Latvia, which have very low baselines in the electric mobility field. In line with EU and EIB objectives of sustainable transport and decarbonisation, the Project helps to mitigate market failures in transport by financing EV charging infrastructure, which generates environmental benefits as well as wider benefits in EV adoption and commercialisation of EV charging operations in Europe. The Project's most important economic benefit is that it contributes to the decarbonisation of transport, therefore reduced emissions and improved air quality. The EIB's involvement provides additional financial flexibility and unlocks long term funding for the project implementation.


Overall, EIB's intervention will provide equity-like risk capital for the Company at a critical time in its development and the scaling up of its network. This will enable the Company to reach critical size across four countries and to become a leading charging point operator across the region.


The EIB will be in a position to offer terms (tenor, availability, repayment flexibility) that go beyond what the market can offer. The EIB is also able to accompany the borrower across 4 countries which is not always possible for market players.


The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The connections between the EV charging stations and the medium and low voltage power grid may fall under Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU on the assessment of the effects of certain public and private projects on environment (EIA Directive). In such cases, the EIB will require to be informed by the Competent Authority of the screening decision issued.

The borrower has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company and hence not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
15 Juni 2023
21 Dezember 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
17/06/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ELDRIVE - CHARGING STATION NETWORK (IEU GT)
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE I
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
InvestEU: EIB-Kredit von 40 Mio. Euro an Eldrive für Ausbau von E-Ladenetzen in Bulgarien, Litauen und Rumänien

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ELDRIVE - CHARGING STATION NETWORK (IEU GT)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Jun 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
166663233
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220550
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Rumänien
Litauen
Bulgarien
Lettland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
17/06/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ELDRIVE - CHARGING STATION NETWORK (IEU GT)
Andere Links
Übersicht
ELDRIVE - CHARGING STATION NETWORK (IEU GT)
Datenblätter
ELDRIVE - CHARGING STATION NETWORK (IEU GT)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
InvestEU: EIB-Kredit von 40 Mio. Euro an Eldrive für Ausbau von E-Ladenetzen in Bulgarien, Litauen und Rumänien
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE I

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
InvestEU: EIB-Kredit von 40 Mio. Euro an Eldrive für Ausbau von E-Ladenetzen in Bulgarien, Litauen und Rumänien
Andere Links
Related public register
17/06/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ELDRIVE - CHARGING STATION NETWORK (IEU GT)
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE I

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen