GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
188.838.988,62 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Portugal : 5.121.746,85 €
Italien : 88.684.170,94 €
Spanien : 95.033.070,83 €
Energie : 188.838.988,62 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
17/09/2024 : 239.139,75 €
17/09/2024 : 1.895.379,63 €
21/11/2025 : 2.039.039,12 €
17/09/2024 : 4.435.254,02 €
17/09/2024 : 4.882.607,1 €
17/09/2024 : 38.714.164,09 €
21/11/2025 : 46.035.588,1 €
17/09/2024 : 90.597.816,81 €
InvestEU: EIB unterzeichnet mit BNZ grünen Kredit über 166 Mio. Euro für Solarparks in Spanien, Italien und Portugal

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
19 Februar 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 17/09/2024
20220500
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN
GLENNMONT CLEAN ENERGY FUND III COOPERATIEF UA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1320 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the construction and operation of a portfolio of up to ca. 1.54 GWp of solar photovoltaic power plants across Italy, Portugal and Spain.

Renewable power plants contribute to progress on the national and EU energy and climate goals, namely decarbonise electricity production in the EU and decrease the reliance on fossil fuels. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (c) common interest. Certain regions where the portfolio of plants will be developed are classified as EIB Cohesion Priority Regions. Should plants in the project be located in such regions, then parts of the project would also be eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions. The investment programme is expected to be economically justified, as it will generate economic benefits, notably in terms of climate action by stepping up investments in renewable energy, creation of economic activity, as well as CO2 emission reductions.

Additionality and Impact

The investment programme is line with the InvestEU objective of the development of the energy sector in accordance with the Energy Union priorities. The investment programme increases the production of electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV) and addresses negative climate and environmental externalities. It contributes to progressing towards the EU and national renewable energy targets of Portugal, Spain and Italy.

 

The financing of this programme is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability and Social and Economic Cohesion.

 

The schemes are expected to rely on wholesale market revenues (spot markets and/or PPAs). They thereby contribute to the EIB's Energy Lending Policy objective to support the market integration of RE projects.

 

The schemes are expected to result in a positive economic return, considering the economic value of the clean and renewable electricity generated and a broader positive social benefit by generating power at a cost (LCOE) reasonably below cost alternatives in the Member States. The project is supported by adequate governance and capabilities of the promoter.

 

A majority of schemes are expected to be located in EIB Cohesion Priority Regions (about 90% of the pipeline), supporting the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.

 

EIB intervention will allow the Borrower to lengthen the tenor of its debt, contain the cost of funding and attract other potential lenders.


The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The individual plants and most of the ancillary infrastructure fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU). Overhead transmission lines for the interconnection of the schemes to the grid, if falling under the Annex I due to their technical characteristics, will be expected to be subject in all cases to an EIA process. The individual projects are at various stages of permitting at this stage. The EIB will assess the capacity and capability of the promoter to implement the programme, in line with the EIB's environmental and social standards (E&S) and requirements. Moreover, given that China largely dominates the PV market and that media report that supply chain of these products would involve forced labour, an enhanced due diligence on the topic will be carried out.

The promoter is a private company and the schemes envisaged for this operation are market-based renewable energy projects, which do not enjoy any special or exclusive rights. Therefore, private sector procurement procedures should apply. This will be further reviewed during appraisal.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
21 März 2024
17 September 2024
Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO IV: PLAN DE VIGILANCIA AMBIENTAL. FICHAS DE SEGUIMIENTO - AMALAK SOLAR
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Oct 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
233030264
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220500
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Portugal
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN
Datum der Veröffentlichung
5 Oct 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
170449156
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220500
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Portugal
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO VII: VÍAS PECUARIAS - AMALAK SOLAR
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Oct 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
233030270
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220500
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Portugal
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - STUDIO DI IMPATTO AMBIENTALE - Rinaldone
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Oct 2024
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
233035043
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220500
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Portugal
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO V: ESTUDIO HIDRÁULICO HIDROLÓGICO
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Oct 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
233030265
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220500
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Portugal
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - Elementos para apreciação prévia e decisão de sujeição a Avaliação de Impacte Ambiental
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Oct 2024
Sprache
Portugiesisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
233013629
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220500
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Portugal
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO III: INFORME PRELIMINAR DE SUELOS - AMALAK SOLAR
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Oct 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
233030261
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220500
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Portugal
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO X: AGUAS RESIDUALES - AMALAK SOLAR
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Oct 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
233030268
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220500
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Portugal
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - SOLARES FOTOVOLTAICAS DE ADOMINGUEIROS E NAVE - ESTUDO DE IMPACTE AMBIENTAL - RESUMO NÃO TÉCNICO
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Oct 2024
Sprache
Portugiesisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
233023464
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220500
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Portugal
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - SOLARES FOTOVOLTAICAS DE ADOMINGUEIROS E NAVE - ESTUDO DE IMPACTE AMBIENTAL - PEÇAS DESENHADAS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Oct 2024
Sprache
Portugiesisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
233023463
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220500
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Portugal
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO II: COMUNICACIÓN PREVIA PARA ENTIDADES PRODUCTORAS DE RESIDUOS - AMALAK SOLAR
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Oct 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
233030267
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220500
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Portugal
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - AMALAK SOLAR
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Oct 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
233030266
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220500
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Portugal
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - SOLARES FOTOVOLTAICAS DE ADOMINGUEIROS E NAVE - ESTUDO DE IMPACTE AMBIENTAL - RELATÓRIO TÉCNICO
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Oct 2024
Sprache
Portugiesisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
233023461
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220500
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Portugal
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO IX: ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS ACUMULATIVOS - AMALAK SOLAR
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Oct 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
233030262
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220500
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Portugal
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - AGGIORNAMENTO STUDIO DI IMPATTO AMBIENTALE - Rinaldone
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Oct 2024
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
233035042
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220500
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Portugal
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - SOLARES FOTOVOLTAICAS DE MURO - ELEMENTOS PARA APRECIAÇÃO PRÉVIA E DECISÃO DE SUJEIÇÃO A AVALIAÇÃO DE IMPACTE AMBIENTAL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Oct 2024
Sprache
Portugiesisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
233031597
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220500
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Portugal
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO VI: ESTUDIO ACÚSTICO
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Oct 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
233030269
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220500
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Portugal
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO VIII: Reglamento de eficiencia energética en instalaciones de alumbrado exterior y sus Instrucciones técnicas complementarias - AMALAK SOLAR
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Oct 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
233030263
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220500
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Portugal
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
