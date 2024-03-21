GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN

The investment programme is line with the InvestEU objective of the development of the energy sector in accordance with the Energy Union priorities. The investment programme increases the production of electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV) and addresses negative climate and environmental externalities. It contributes to progressing towards the EU and national renewable energy targets of Portugal, Spain and Italy.

The financing of this programme is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability and Social and Economic Cohesion.

The schemes are expected to rely on wholesale market revenues (spot markets and/or PPAs). They thereby contribute to the EIB's Energy Lending Policy objective to support the market integration of RE projects.

The schemes are expected to result in a positive economic return, considering the economic value of the clean and renewable electricity generated and a broader positive social benefit by generating power at a cost (LCOE) reasonably below cost alternatives in the Member States. The project is supported by adequate governance and capabilities of the promoter.

A majority of schemes are expected to be located in EIB Cohesion Priority Regions (about 90% of the pipeline), supporting the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.

EIB intervention will allow the Borrower to lengthen the tenor of its debt, contain the cost of funding and attract other potential lenders.





The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.