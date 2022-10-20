Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

BERENBERG LRS ENHANCED SUPPORT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
150.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 150.000.000 €
Durchleitungsdarlehen : 150.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
23/12/2022 : 150.000.000 €
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB unterstützt Berenberg dabei, die Kreditvergabe an mittelgroße Unternehmen auszuweiten
Übergeordnetes Projekt
LRS - EU PL RISK SHARING INSTRUMENT

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
27 Dezember 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 23/12/2022
20220431
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BERENBERG LRS ENHANCED SUPPORT
JOH. BERENBERG GOSSLER & CO KG
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 150 million
EUR 420 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Operation supporting mid-caps in Germany and other EU Member States in sectors that are in line with the EIB's long-term mission.

The project consists of an unfunded risk participation scheme under a full delegation approach by which the EIB will cover up to 50% of the losses with respect to each defaulted loan of a portfolio of loans to mid-caps. Access to finance remains constrained for the time being as a result of the economic uncertainty exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, supply chain bottlenecks, energy security, and lasting effects of the pandemic. A pressing constraint for financial intermediaries is lending capacity, particularly as the unfolding economic crisis may lead to substantial downgrades in their existing lending books and corresponding increases in their minimum capital requirements. This leads to a vicious circle of a procyclical shift of remaining lending capacity into "lower-risk" assets, which was a main contributor to the last financial crisis. Therefore, the objective of the operation is to provide financing to mid-cap companies.

Additionality and Impact

This Linked risk sharing operation is designed to provide support to mid-caps in order to foster access to liquidity and contribute to long-term economic growth. The operation addresses the underlying market failure in access to finance faced by Final Beneficiaries due to information asymmetries and credit considerations on the side of the Financial Intermediaries. Given the economic uncertainty exacerbated by supply chain constraints, inflation, rising interest rates, energy security constraints, the lasting effects of the pandemic as well as the Russian aggression in Ukraine, the proposed risk sharing operation may alleviate some of the pressures faced by the real economy. Specifically, the operation will support social objectives such as employment via the provision of Revolving Credit Facilities to mid-caps for working capital and general finance and liquidity needs. The Financial Intermediary is an established player in the target market and a repeat client of the EIB. The EIB contribution rests on assuming credit risks and thereby allowing the Financial Intermediary to engage into transactions that it would not have engaged in without the EIB's intervention due to for example capital or credit risk related limitations.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
20 Oktober 2022
23 Dezember 2022
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
LRS - EU PL RISK SHARING INSTRUMENT
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB unterstützt Berenberg dabei, die Kreditvergabe an mittelgroße Unternehmen auszuweiten

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB unterstützt Berenberg dabei, die Kreditvergabe an mittelgroße Unternehmen auszuweiten
Andere Links
Übergeordnetes Projekt
LRS - EU PL RISK SHARING INSTRUMENT

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen