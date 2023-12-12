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VGP PV GREEN LOAN

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
150.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Slowakei : 9.000.000 €
Ungarn : 10.500.000 €
Czechia : 13.500.000 €
Rumänien : 13.500.000 €
Energie : 150.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
15/12/2023 : 9.000.000 €
15/12/2023 : 10.500.000 €
15/12/2023 : 13.500.000 €
15/12/2023 : 13.500.000 €
15/12/2023 : 103.500.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VGP PV GREEN LOAN
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
VGP Renewable Energy bringt mit 150 Mio. Euro der EIB Solarmodule auf Europas Dächer

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
21 Dezember 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 15/12/2023
20220401
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
VGP PV GREEN LOAN
VGP RENEWABLE ENERGY NV
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 150 million
EUR 250 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Roll-out of photovoltaic installations on the roofs of the promoter's logistic centers in Central and Eastern EU (Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia) and other EU countries.

The roll-out of photovoltaic installations across the Promoter's logistic centres will allow for the production of electricity from low-carbon sources and thus contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions. The project will increase the renewable energy generation capacity across the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia as well as other EU markets, hence contribute to national and EU climate objectives.

Additionality and Impact

The project produces electricity from low carbon sources through the roll-out of solar panels on the roofs of the Promoter's logistic and semi-industrial centres located across fourteen EU countries as well as Serbia. The project addresses a number of market failures of negative climate and environmental externalities, from contributing to the reduction in carbon and air pollution, to improving energy markets efficiency and integration through participation in the wholesale markets.

This operation supports national targets related to renewable energy (RE) generation and it will hence contribute to EU energy objectives, notably security of energy supply and tackling climate change. It also supports the Bank's priority lending objectives concerning renewable energy and it will contribute 100% to climate action. The operation is therefore eligible under Article 309 (c) common interest in energy (energy efficiency, renewable energy) and environment (tackling climate change). The operation is expected to yield good economic rate of return and a positive broader social benefit. The Promoter is deemed capable of implementing the project considering its overall experience. The EIBs financial contribution to the project is high, as it provides longer term finance at competitive terms, not readily available in the market.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The appraisal will focus on the project impacts and the related mitigants, as well as on the promoter's capacity to implement the programme in line with the EIB's socio-environmental standards and requirements. The programme schemes are expected to have limited environmental consequences and environmental impact studies will be carried out as and where applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures will be applied as necessary.

The Promoter has to ensure that contracts for the project implementation will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
12 Dezember 2023
15 Dezember 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
03/01/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VGP PV GREEN LOAN
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
VGP Renewable Energy bringt mit 150 Mio. Euro der EIB Solarmodule auf Europas Dächer

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VGP PV GREEN LOAN
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Jan 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
181912782
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220401
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
EU-Länder
Tschechien
Rumänien
Ungarn
Slowakei
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VGP PV GREEN LOAN
Andere Links
Übersicht
VGP PV GREEN LOAN
Datenblätter
VGP PV GREEN LOAN
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
VGP Renewable Energy bringt mit 150 Mio. Euro der EIB Solarmodule auf Europas Dächer

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
VGP Renewable Energy bringt mit 150 Mio. Euro der EIB Solarmodule auf Europas Dächer
Andere Links
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VGP PV GREEN LOAN

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