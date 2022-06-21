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CHARLIE PV GREEN LOAN

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
157.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Italien : 157.000.000 €
Energie : 157.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
22/12/2022 : 5.015.000 €
15/02/2023 : 37.735.000 €
22/12/2022 : 114.250.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
28/09/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CHARLIE PV GREEN LOAN
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: 264 Millionen Euro für eines der größten Fotovoltaikprojekte Italiens

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
21 Juni 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 22/12/2022
20220388
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
CHARLIE PV GREEN LOAN
SPECIAL PURPOSE ENTITY(IES)/FUND
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 157 million
EUR 210 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Multi-annual investment programme into small-scale photovoltaic (PV) plants (~10 MW average nominal capacity) separated into two portfolios (14 units and 12 units, respectively), with a total installed capacity of 255 MW, at geographically dispersed locations throughout Italy, including Sardinia and Sicily.

The project produces electricity from low-carbon sources (solar PV) in Italy and addresses the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution. The project supports EU Renewable Energy (RE) objectives and supports Italy in meeting its commitments with respect to renewable energy targets (87 GW of RE by 2030) and greenhouse gas emission reductions set out in the Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan (INECP) revised after the publication of the EU Green Deal.

Additionality and Impact

The project will foster the integration of mature variable renewable generation technologies in the market through a market-competitive auction system and through subsidy-free, market-based instruments (power purchase agreements). The plants will employ the innovative so-called bifacial photovoltaic modules. The project addresses multiple market failures delivering significant economic benefits. Its quality is very good, also thanks to a good governance profile. It offers a valid contribution to national and EU climate and energy targets, and supports multiple EIB policy goals, including Climate Action.

The support of the EIB in leading this project to completion is significant, in particular because of the degree of exposure to merchant risk. EIB acts as cornerstone lender, and is expected to improve the probability of a timely financial close, by giving comfort and crowding-in other private financiers partly relying on the Bank's structuring expertise.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

PV plants fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) according to which Member States shall determine whether the installation should be subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA) based on defined criteria. Impacts on the environment from PV plants are likely to stem from causes that include noise, dust and increased traffic during the construction phase and from visual and land use impacts during operation. These impacts are unlikely to cause any significant negative residual effects to the environment.

The PV plants will likely be operating without exclusive or special rights within the meaning of the EU Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC and subsequent 2014/25/EU, hence private sector procurement procedures are expected to apply. Equipment and works may be purchased through a single EPC contract or few separate contracts.

Weitere Unterlagen
28/09/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CHARLIE PV GREEN LOAN
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: 264 Millionen Euro für eines der größten Fotovoltaikprojekte Italiens

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CHARLIE PV GREEN LOAN
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Sep 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
158518148
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220388
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
28/09/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CHARLIE PV GREEN LOAN
Andere Links
Übersicht
CHARLIE PV GREEN LOAN
Datenblätter
CHARLIE PV GREEN LOAN
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: 264 Millionen Euro für eines der größten Fotovoltaikprojekte Italiens

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: 264 Millionen Euro für eines der größten Fotovoltaikprojekte Italiens
Andere Links
Related public register
28/09/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CHARLIE PV GREEN LOAN

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