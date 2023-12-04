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PRINTED SOLAR CELL MANUFACTURING PLANT (IEU GT)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
35.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Schweden : 35.000.000 €
Industrie : 35.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
7/12/2023 : 35.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
09/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINTED SOLAR CELL MANUFACTURING PLANT (IEU GT) - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
Related public register
09/12/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PRINTED SOLAR CELL MANUFACTURING PLANT (IEU GT)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Schweden: InvestEU – EIB unterstützt Exeger mit bis zu 35 Mio. Euro beim Scale-up seiner Solarzellentechnologie
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE I

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
23 Oktober 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 07/12/2023
20220366
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
PRINTED SOLAR CELL MANUFACTURING PLANT (IEU GT)
EXEGER OPERATIONS AB
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 35 million
EUR 72 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the development of a commercial scale manufacturing plant for dye-sensitized solar cells (DSC). The expansion aims to scale up the production capacity to meet market demand for Exeger's innovative DSC technology which is suitable for electronic applications with low power consumption. The unique product shows superior performance and characteristics compared to existing products on the market in both indoor and outdoor applications.

The primary objective of the project is to scale production at Exeger's factory in Kista, Stockholm, Sweden. The scaling up of production is anticipated to expand and streamline the manufacturing process, enhance operational efficiencies, and contribute to the broader goal of promoting renewable energy technologies integrated in a wide range of applications.

Additionality and Impact

The project is in line with the InvestEU objective to finance the development of the energy sector through the generation and use of clean and sustainable renewable energy sources and solutions.

 

The project is eligible under Article 309 point (c) Common interest and qualifies under the Bank's Innovation; Digital and Human Capital" public policy goal.

 

The project concerns the promoter's development of the first commercial scale manufacturing plant for dye-sensitized solar cells (DSC). The DSC cells are suitable for electronic applications with low power consumption. The unique product shows superior performance compared to existing products on the market in both indoor and outdoor applications.

  

EIB is providing a substantial amount of senior financing to the Project, with a catalytic role, expected to crowd in other financiers. With the EIB participation, the Promoter will be able to diversify its funding sources and likely improve its financing conditions. The financing structure is beneficial for the Project.

 

The project addresses several market failures related to financing of a small, innovative, high-growth company. The level of risk of this operation is expected to be in excess of the risk capacity the EIB could take under its own risk. Therefore, this operation could not be executed without the support of InvestEU. 

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project will enable more wide-spread adaptation and integration of Exeger's DSC technology which reduces carbon emissions, waste, and use of scarce resources for goods in consumer electronics and IoT applications. The project has obtained an environmental permit according to the Swedish Environmental Code for the manufacture of solar cell material.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
4 Dezember 2023
7 Dezember 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
09/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINTED SOLAR CELL MANUFACTURING PLANT (IEU GT) - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
09/12/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PRINTED SOLAR CELL MANUFACTURING PLANT (IEU GT)
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE I
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Schweden: InvestEU – EIB unterstützt Exeger mit bis zu 35 Mio. Euro beim Scale-up seiner Solarzellentechnologie

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINTED SOLAR CELL MANUFACTURING PLANT (IEU GT) - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Dec 2023
Sprache
Schwedisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
184931843
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220366
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Schweden
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PRINTED SOLAR CELL MANUFACTURING PLANT (IEU GT)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177782872
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220366
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Schweden
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
09/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINTED SOLAR CELL MANUFACTURING PLANT (IEU GT) - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
Related public register
09/12/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PRINTED SOLAR CELL MANUFACTURING PLANT (IEU GT)
Andere Links
Übersicht
PRINTED SOLAR CELL MANUFACTURING PLANT (IEU GT)
Datenblätter
PRINTED SOLAR CELL MANUFACTURING PLANT (IEU GT)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Schweden: InvestEU – EIB unterstützt Exeger mit bis zu 35 Mio. Euro beim Scale-up seiner Solarzellentechnologie
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE I

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Schweden: InvestEU – EIB unterstützt Exeger mit bis zu 35 Mio. Euro beim Scale-up seiner Solarzellentechnologie
Andere Links
Related public register
09/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINTED SOLAR CELL MANUFACTURING PLANT (IEU GT) - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
Related public register
09/12/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PRINTED SOLAR CELL MANUFACTURING PLANT (IEU GT)
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE I

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