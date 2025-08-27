MAURITANIA REGIONAL TRANSMISSION CORRIDOR

Unterzeichnung(en)
The project concerns the construction of a 225kV, 600km-long overhead transmission line between Nouakchott and Kiffa. It also includes the construction and extension of several substations along the transmission line to ensure efficient power distribution, a rural electrification (distribution) component targeting the communities living along the line route and a technical assistance for project management, capacity building and studies. The operation represents the first phase of a wider project known as PIEMM (the 225 kV Mauritania-Mali Power Interconnection and Related Solar Power Plants Development Project) aimed primarily at interconnecting Mauritania and Mali as well as the construction of a solar power plant in Mauritania and enabling further connections of PV plants.
The aim is to contribute to making the energy system more efficient and resilient, while also increasing the integration of renewable electricity generation capacity. This programme also aims to provide universal access to electricity in the project service areas and to further enable the integration of the national and regional electricity network.
In accordance with the national related regulations in Mauritania as well as with the Environmental and Social Standards (ESS) of the African Development Bank (Integrated Safeguards System (ISS) developed in 2013), Environmental and Social Impact Assessments (ESIAs) and Environmental and Social Management Framework (ESMF) for the components of the project have been updated and carried out in 2023 for the 225 kV transmission component, as well as the associated Resettlement Policy Frameworks (RPF), Resettlement Action Plans (RAP), Biodiversity Action Plan (BAP) and Stakeholders Engagement Plans (SEP). The reports of ESIA and ESMF studies, including associated RAPs and RPF, include public consultation. The comprehensiveness of the ESIA processes, studies and management plans undertaken for the project and the associated infrastructure will be assessed in detail during appraisal against EIB ESS.
The promoter will ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
