MAURITANIA REGIONAL TRANSMISSION CORRIDOR

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
90.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Mauretanien : 90.000.000 €
Energie : 90.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
1/10/2025 : 90.000.000 €
Datenblätter
MAURITANIA REGIONAL TRANSMISSION CORRIDOR
Übersicht
MAURITANIA REGIONAL TRANSMISSION CORRIDOR
Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
15 Juli 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 01/10/2025
20220140
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
MAURITANIA REGIONAL TRANSMISSION CORRIDOR
SOMELEC SOCIETE MERE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 124 million
EUR 332 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the construction of a 225kV, 600km-long overhead transmission line between Nouakchott and Kiffa. It also includes the construction and extension of several substations along the transmission line to ensure efficient power distribution, a rural electrification (distribution) component targeting the communities living along the line route and a technical assistance for project management, capacity building and studies. The operation represents the first phase of a wider project known as PIEMM (the 225 kV Mauritania-Mali Power Interconnection and Related Solar Power Plants Development Project) aimed primarily at interconnecting Mauritania and Mali as well as the construction of a solar power plant in Mauritania and enabling further connections of PV plants.

The aim is to contribute to making the energy system more efficient and resilient, while also increasing the integration of renewable electricity generation capacity. This programme also aims to provide universal access to electricity in the project service areas and to further enable the integration of the national and regional electricity network.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

In accordance with the national related regulations in Mauritania as well as with the Environmental and Social Standards (ESS) of the African Development Bank (Integrated Safeguards System (ISS) developed in 2013), Environmental and Social Impact Assessments (ESIAs) and Environmental and Social Management Framework (ESMF) for the components of the project have been updated and carried out in 2023 for the 225 kV transmission component, as well as the associated Resettlement Policy Frameworks (RPF), Resettlement Action Plans (RAP), Biodiversity Action Plan (BAP) and Stakeholders Engagement Plans (SEP). The reports of ESIA and ESMF studies, including associated RAPs and RPF, include public consultation. The comprehensiveness of the ESIA processes, studies and management plans undertaken for the project and the associated infrastructure will be assessed in detail during appraisal against EIB ESS.

The promoter will ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
27 August 2025
1 Oktober 2025
09/09/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MAURITANIA REGIONAL TRANSMISSION CORRIDOR - Plan d'Actions pour l'Attenuation des Impacts Négatifs Potentiels sur la Biodiversité - Mauritanie
09/09/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MAURITANIA REGIONAL TRANSMISSION CORRIDOR - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social - Mauritanie - Mali
09/09/2025 - Umsiedlungsplan - MAURITANIA REGIONAL TRANSMISSION CORRIDOR - Plan d'Engagement des Parties Prenantes (PEPP) et Mécanisme de Gestion des Plaintes - Mauritanie
09/09/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MAURITANIA REGIONAL TRANSMISSION CORRIDOR - Cadre de Politique de Réinstallation du Réseau MT/BT - Mauritanie
09/09/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MAURITANIA REGIONAL TRANSMISSION CORRIDOR - Cadre de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale - Mauritanie
09/09/2025 - Umsiedlungsplan - MAURITANIA REGIONAL TRANSMISSION CORRIDOR - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - Mauritanie
09/09/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MAURITANIA REGIONAL TRANSMISSION CORRIDOR
Übersicht
MAURITANIA REGIONAL TRANSMISSION CORRIDOR
MAURITANIA REGIONAL TRANSMISSION CORRIDOR

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MAURITANIA REGIONAL TRANSMISSION CORRIDOR - Plan d'Actions pour l'Attenuation des Impacts Négatifs Potentiels sur la Biodiversité - Mauritanie
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Jul 2025
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
249174341
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220140
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Mauretanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MAURITANIA REGIONAL TRANSMISSION CORRIDOR - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social - Mauritanie - Mali
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Jul 2025
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
249168017
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220140
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Mauretanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Umsiedlungsplan - MAURITANIA REGIONAL TRANSMISSION CORRIDOR - Plan d'Engagement des Parties Prenantes (PEPP) et Mécanisme de Gestion des Plaintes - Mauritanie
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Jul 2025
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
249173222
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umsiedlungsplan
Projektnummer
20220140
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Mauretanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MAURITANIA REGIONAL TRANSMISSION CORRIDOR - Cadre de Politique de Réinstallation du Réseau MT/BT - Mauritanie
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Jul 2025
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
249184614
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220140
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Mauretanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MAURITANIA REGIONAL TRANSMISSION CORRIDOR - Cadre de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale - Mauritanie
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Jul 2025
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
249182910
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220140
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Mauretanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Umsiedlungsplan - MAURITANIA REGIONAL TRANSMISSION CORRIDOR - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - Mauritanie
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Jul 2025
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
249173217
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umsiedlungsplan
Projektnummer
20220140
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Mauretanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MAURITANIA REGIONAL TRANSMISSION CORRIDOR
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
243223399
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220140
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Mauretanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
