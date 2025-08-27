MAURITANIA REGIONAL TRANSMISSION CORRIDOR

In accordance with the national related regulations in Mauritania as well as with the Environmental and Social Standards (ESS) of the African Development Bank (Integrated Safeguards System (ISS) developed in 2013), Environmental and Social Impact Assessments (ESIAs) and Environmental and Social Management Framework (ESMF) for the components of the project have been updated and carried out in 2023 for the 225 kV transmission component, as well as the associated Resettlement Policy Frameworks (RPF), Resettlement Action Plans (RAP), Biodiversity Action Plan (BAP) and Stakeholders Engagement Plans (SEP). The reports of ESIA and ESMF studies, including associated RAPs and RPF, include public consultation. The comprehensiveness of the ESIA processes, studies and management plans undertaken for the project and the associated infrastructure will be assessed in detail during appraisal against EIB ESS.