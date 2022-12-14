WARSAW TRAMWAY III

The Operation contributes to several Sustainable Development Goals and to EU and EIB policies objectives. The Project complies with the objectives set in the EIB's Transport Lending Policy and is aligned with the Paris Agreement, according to Annex 2 the EIB's Climate Bank Roadmap. The Project provides a substantial contribution to Climate Change Mitigation according to Annex 4 of the EIB's Climate Bank Roadmap. The project will also contribute to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability Objectives.





The Project addresses a number of market failures that justify the use of public financing to address the investment gap. The Project includes investment in public transport infrastructure that is expected to generate positive externalities for the city's residents and mitigate negative externalities of road traffic such as congestion and road safety. The new tram line will provide an affordable mobility solution to increase accessibility and connectivity of several districts in the city.

The loan will be a cornerstone of the financing for the Borrower's investment programme in public transport. The loan will offer key benefits such as a long loan maturity and flexibility with respect to availability period, interest rate arrangements and grace periods, which will enable the required alignment with the implementation and financial modalities of the Project.