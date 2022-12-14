Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

WARSAW TRAMWAY III

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
204.551.816,24 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 204.551.816,24 €
Verkehr : 204.551.816,24 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
22/12/2022 : 204.551.816,24 €
Andere Links
Related public register
25/10/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - WARSAW TRAMWAY III - RAPORT ODDZIAŁYWANIA NA ŚRODOWISKO - BUDOWA TRASY TRAMWAJU SZYBKIEGO OD UL. KASPRZAKA DO WILANOWA W WARSZAWIE NA ODCINKU OD DWORCA ZACHODNIEGO DO WĘZŁA Z UL. GRÓJECKĄ
Related public register
25/10/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - WARSAW TRAMWAY III - RAPORT ODDZIAŁYWANIA NA ŚRODOWISKO - BUDOWA TRASY TRAMWAJU SZYBKIEGO OD UL. KASPRZAKA DO WILANOWA W WARSZAWIE NA ODCINKU OD AL. NIEPODLEGŁOŚCI DO WILANOWA ZACHODNIEGO
Related public register
25/10/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - WARSAW TRAMWAY III - RAPORT ODDZIAŁYWANIA NA ŚRODOWISKO - ZAJEZDNI TRAMWAJOWEJ ANNOPOL
Related public register
25/10/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - WARSAW TRAMWAY III - RAPORT ODDZIAŁYWANIA NA ŚRODOWISKO - tramwajowej od ul. Wolskiej do ul. Kasprzaka
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WARSAW TRAMWAY III

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
4 Oktober 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 22/12/2022
20220035
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
WARSAW TRAMWAY III
TRAMWAJE WARSZAWSKIE SP ZOO
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
PLN 950 million (EUR 203 million)
PLN 2536 million (EUR 542 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The operation will finance the extension of the tram network in Warsaw, during the period 2022-2026. In particular, it will cover about 16 km of a new tramline and the construction of a new depot at Annopol, which will serve both the existing and the wider tram operations.

The project supports the implementation of the 2016 Sustainable Mobility Plan for the Warsaw Functional Area. The project should have an overall positive impact on the environment by promoting sustainable urban mobility and reducing GHG emissions and environmental pollution.

Additionality and Impact

The Operation contributes to several Sustainable Development Goals and to EU and EIB policies objectives. The Project complies with the objectives set in the EIB's Transport Lending Policy and is aligned with the Paris Agreement, according to Annex 2 the EIB's Climate Bank Roadmap. The Project provides a substantial contribution to Climate Change Mitigation according to Annex 4 of the EIB's Climate Bank Roadmap. The project will also contribute to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability Objectives.


The Project addresses a number of market failures that justify the use of public financing to address the investment gap. The Project includes investment in public transport infrastructure that is expected to generate positive externalities for the city's residents and mitigate negative externalities of road traffic such as congestion and road safety. The new tram line will provide an affordable mobility solution to increase accessibility and connectivity of several districts in the city.

 

The loan will be a cornerstone of the financing for the Borrower's investment programme in public transport. The loan will offer key benefits such as a long loan maturity and flexibility with respect to availability period, interest rate arrangements and grace periods, which will enable the required alignment with the implementation and financial modalities of the Project. 

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The promoter's environmental management capacity to apply the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal, particularly the EU environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive under which the Environmental Competent Authority decides case-by-case whether a formal EIA is required. Compliance with the relevant Directives will also be further assessed during project appraisal.

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
14 Dezember 2022
22 Dezember 2022
Weitere Unterlagen
25/10/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - WARSAW TRAMWAY III - RAPORT ODDZIAŁYWANIA NA ŚRODOWISKO - BUDOWA TRASY TRAMWAJU SZYBKIEGO OD UL. KASPRZAKA DO WILANOWA W WARSZAWIE NA ODCINKU OD DWORCA ZACHODNIEGO DO WĘZŁA Z UL. GRÓJECKĄ
25/10/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - WARSAW TRAMWAY III - RAPORT ODDZIAŁYWANIA NA ŚRODOWISKO - BUDOWA TRASY TRAMWAJU SZYBKIEGO OD UL. KASPRZAKA DO WILANOWA W WARSZAWIE NA ODCINKU OD AL. NIEPODLEGŁOŚCI DO WILANOWA ZACHODNIEGO
25/10/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - WARSAW TRAMWAY III - RAPORT ODDZIAŁYWANIA NA ŚRODOWISKO - ZAJEZDNI TRAMWAJOWEJ ANNOPOL
25/10/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - WARSAW TRAMWAY III - RAPORT ODDZIAŁYWANIA NA ŚRODOWISKO - tramwajowej od ul. Wolskiej do ul. Kasprzaka
21/12/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WARSAW TRAMWAY III

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - WARSAW TRAMWAY III - RAPORT ODDZIAŁYWANIA NA ŚRODOWISKO - BUDOWA TRASY TRAMWAJU SZYBKIEGO OD UL. KASPRZAKA DO WILANOWA W WARSZAWIE NA ODCINKU OD DWORCA ZACHODNIEGO DO WĘZŁA Z UL. GRÓJECKĄ
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Oct 2022
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
161252396
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220035
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - WARSAW TRAMWAY III - RAPORT ODDZIAŁYWANIA NA ŚRODOWISKO - BUDOWA TRASY TRAMWAJU SZYBKIEGO OD UL. KASPRZAKA DO WILANOWA W WARSZAWIE NA ODCINKU OD AL. NIEPODLEGŁOŚCI DO WILANOWA ZACHODNIEGO
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Oct 2022
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
161252394
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220035
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - WARSAW TRAMWAY III - RAPORT ODDZIAŁYWANIA NA ŚRODOWISKO - ZAJEZDNI TRAMWAJOWEJ ANNOPOL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Oct 2022
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
161252390
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220035
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - WARSAW TRAMWAY III - RAPORT ODDZIAŁYWANIA NA ŚRODOWISKO - tramwajowej od ul. Wolskiej do ul. Kasprzaka
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Oct 2022
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
161252392
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220035
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WARSAW TRAMWAY III
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Dec 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
158991891
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220035
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
25/10/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - WARSAW TRAMWAY III - RAPORT ODDZIAŁYWANIA NA ŚRODOWISKO - BUDOWA TRASY TRAMWAJU SZYBKIEGO OD UL. KASPRZAKA DO WILANOWA W WARSZAWIE NA ODCINKU OD DWORCA ZACHODNIEGO DO WĘZŁA Z UL. GRÓJECKĄ
Related public register
25/10/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - WARSAW TRAMWAY III - RAPORT ODDZIAŁYWANIA NA ŚRODOWISKO - BUDOWA TRASY TRAMWAJU SZYBKIEGO OD UL. KASPRZAKA DO WILANOWA W WARSZAWIE NA ODCINKU OD AL. NIEPODLEGŁOŚCI DO WILANOWA ZACHODNIEGO
Related public register
25/10/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - WARSAW TRAMWAY III - RAPORT ODDZIAŁYWANIA NA ŚRODOWISKO - ZAJEZDNI TRAMWAJOWEJ ANNOPOL
Related public register
25/10/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - WARSAW TRAMWAY III - RAPORT ODDZIAŁYWANIA NA ŚRODOWISKO - tramwajowej od ul. Wolskiej do ul. Kasprzaka
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WARSAW TRAMWAY III
Andere Links
Übersicht
WARSAW TRAMWAY III
Datenblätter
WARSAW TRAMWAY III

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen